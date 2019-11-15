Top 10 things to enjoy what visiting Pinnacle Speedway in Lights

During the holidays everyone is super busy creating lists. They love to list who’s been naughty and who’s been nice. Oh yes, they will certainly check that one twice. They like to list all of the gifts they are going to get for their family and friends. And when planning that delicious holiday meal, a checklist of menu items is essential.



To help ease the load of sketching out one more list, Santa’s Elves here at BMS are doing their part to help you by creating another very necessary list that will make your holiday season a memorable one: The top 10 things you have to see when visiting the amazing Pinnacle Speedway in Lights.



The brilliantly illuminated holiday tradition, The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights presented by TVA opens tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway for its 23rd year of bringing cheer to the region. More than 200,000 guests from around the world will take in the spectacular light show that spans a five-mile route through the Bristol Motor Speedway property and showcases 3 million lights attached to more than 250 incredible displays.



Since time is critical, here’s everything you must see and do during your Pinnacle Speedway in Lights visit:



No. 10: Take your car or truck for a spin around the historic half-mile high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway! Your tires will touch the same all-concrete surface where so much NASCAR history has been made over the years. As a high-horsepower bonus, you’ll get to also drive alongside the famed Bristol Dragway – the highly revered Thunder Valley – one of the most iconic dragstrips in the United States.



No. 9: Back by popular demand for its third season as an attraction along the route, the Race to Space presented by Mycroft Signs, will take you on an interstellar journey. The galaxy themed tunnel which features a starburst light show will provide an out of this world experience for sure.



No. 8: One of the Speedway in Lights all-time guest favorites, the Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies Sea of Illumination, returns to the route to take visitors into a cool underwater world of holiday lights that is located underneath the frontstretch grandstands of the famed BMS oval. Other guest favorite displays that you must see this year include: The Dueling Dragsters, The Twelve Days of Christmas, Dinosaur Village and Ripley's Penguin Playhouse.



No. 7: New for 2019, a limited number of Speedway in Lights Season Passes are available for $100 each. The SIL Season Pass offers the ticket holder unlimited visits to the holiday light show, that also includes one visit to see Santa in the Christmas Village, as well as four tickets to go skating at the BMS Ice Rink presented by HVAC. To purchase a season pass, call 423-989-6900.



No. 6: If your vehicle isn’t big enough to fit your entire clan, consider these two fun group options: “The BMS Express” transforms a local school bus into BMS’ version of the Polar Express. The ride comes complete with “snow” and a BMS tour guide who will have the whole group singing carols by the end of the ride. “The BMS Express” runs on Thursday evenings for only $10 per person. If you prefer to enjoy the route in a more natural environment, “Santa’s Speedway Sleigh” sponsored by Tri-Cities Regional Airport provides guests with an open-air tram ride is available on Wednesday nights, complete with cozy blankets and a BMS staff member as the holiday tour guide. Passengers will enjoy hot chocolate and cookies prior to boarding. After traversing the entire route, The Sleigh will make a 30-minute stop in the Christmas Village. To purchase a seat on “The BMS Express”, visit http://bit.ly/32GAcyf or call 423-989-6900. For “Santa’s Speedway Sleigh” reservations, visit http://bit.ly/2Wi1F73 or order by phone at 423-989-6900.



No. 5: If ice skating is your thing, The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights has you covered! The Ice Rink is the place you’ll want to go with all your friends to get your fix. Located at the North Entrance, The BMS Ice Rink presented by HVAC is available for only $6 per session ($2 skate rentals).



No. 4: If you love holiday music combined with tons of lights – approximately 300,000 to be exact – you’ll want to take in the popular Symphony in Lights presented by Grand Home Furnishings. Located in the Darrell Waltrip Grandstand, the lights in the display flash and flicker to the sounds and beats of holiday classics.



No. 3: Take a fast pass to holiday bliss!! On select nights for only a few bucks more – ($45, it’s for the kids after all!) – Jingle Bell Lane presented by Citi gives your vehicle permission to cut through the long line and have a much shorter wait before you are released to tour the fabulous light show. To see available dates and purchase a pass, visit http://bit.ly/2pNVYkM or call 423-989-6900.



No. 2: Meet Santa in Christmas Village. The jolly old elf will be available in Santa’s Hut for photos and to chat with your kids about what they would like him to leave under the tree this year. In addition the Christmas Village offers harmonious carolers, carnival rides, a brand new lighted holiday MAZE near the parking area and special appearances by many other famous kid-favorite characters.



No. 1: Spending time with family and friends and savoring the great feeling you get for making a huge difference in the lives of so many children. That’s what the holidays are all about!



The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, the major fundraiser for SCC-Bristol, runs from tonight (Nov. 15) through Saturday, Jan. 4. The event costs $15 for cars from Sunday through Thursday and $20 on Friday and Saturday nights. For more information, visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com. As always, all proceeds for The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights will be used by SCC to give to numerous organizations that serve children in the 18-county area surrounding BMS.

BMS PR