Tickets on sale for two great weekends of racing at MIS

The 2020 racing season at Michigan International Speedway will feature intense action on the track and non-stop entertainment in the campgrounds and fan plaza. Tickets are on sale now to both race weekends at NASCAR’s Most Entertaining Track. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

“We are excited for the 2020 season to showcase all we have planned for our fans,” MIS President Rick Brenner said. “We will continue to add entertainment and family activities to the campgrounds and fan plaza to make it a memorable weekend. It is going to be a cannot-miss event in 2020 and we cannot wait for all of our fans to join us.”

Tickets start at $39 for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 7 and the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 9. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Campers have the option to move into select campgrounds on Thursday of race week starting at $130.

Kids 12 and under are admitted free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, kids 12 and under tickets start at $20. Kids 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $20, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Any guest who purchases a kids 12 and under ticket to the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 7 or the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 9 will automatically receive a Free Pit and Driver Introduction Pass added to their order courtesy of Henry Ford Health System.

Sunday ticket holders can stick around on Saturday after the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 on June 6 and the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Aug. 8 for a post-race concert. Guests can enjoy the free fireworks show that lights up the sky. The concert will feature food and beverages for fans to enjoy, making it the place to be after the on-track action concludes.

NASCAR provides fans the most access of any professional sports and Michigan International Speedway continues that tradition. Fans who purchase a Pit and Driver Introduction Pass can walk on pit road during the weekend and get an up close look at the cars on race morning. Those fans can even stand right on the track during driver introductions and sign the start/finish line.

Fans who purchase tickets or campsites now, can begin making their summer plans. Fans can order online at www.mispeedway.com or talk directly to a ticket service representative at 888-905-7223.

MIS PR