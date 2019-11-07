Xtreme DIRTcar Series Completes Winter Schedule with New Event at Volunteer Speedway

The Xtreme DIRTcar Series is adding a new event to its winter schedule on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, TN.

The $5,000-to-win “Grinch 40” completes the Xtreme schedule with six events from November through February at tracks across the southeast, including the season finale on Feb. 29 at Modoc Raceway, which will be a $7,000-to-win event.

The staff at Volunteer is more excited than ever to host its first Super Late Model race of the season under new track owner Landon Stallard. He said the season just couldn’t end without treating the track’s loyal fans to one last great show, featuring some of the Southeast’s best on the Dirt Late Model circuit.

“We’re so glad we get to provide our great fans with the opportunity to see some quality Super Late Model racing,” Stallard said. “We were honored to even be asked to be a part of it.”

The finale at Modoc will determine the Xtreme DIRTcar Series champion, who will collect $20,000 from the point fund.

The action kicks off in less than three weeks with the Carolina Clash co-sanctioned 29th annual Blue Gray 100 at Cherokee Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 24. Contact your local track for ticket details. If you can’t be at the track, catch all the action LIVE on DIRTVision with your Late Model Fast Pass!

2019-20 Xtreme DIRTcar Series schedule:

Sun, Nov. 24 – Blue Gray 100 at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC

Sat, Dec. 7 – Grinch 40 at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, TN

Sun, Dec. 15 – Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, GA

Sat, Jan. 18 – Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC

Sat, Jan. 25 – Cochran Motor Speedway in Cochran, GA

Sat, Feb. 29 – Modoc Raceway in Modoc, SC