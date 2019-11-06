Shriners Hospital for Children St. Louis: Guinness World Record attempt to take place on Thursday, November 14, at World Wide Technology Raceway

Craftsmen Industries, Inc. will attempt to set a Guinness World Record on Thursday, November 14, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The company, based in St. Charles, Missouri, will attempt to set a record for World’s Fastest Radio Flyer Wagon on Guinness World Records Day.

And the world record attempt has a noble cause: to aid Shriners Hospital for Children in St. Louis. The idea for the record-setting wagon came from a Craftsmen engineer, Kevin Schaller. Years ago, Schaller, as a single father, was aided by Shriners Hospital when his son was admitted there for treatment.

“They lived their mission of providing the best of care for my family when I was at my lowest in terms of financial ability,” said Schaller. “I’ll never forget that, and I’ll never stop trying to pay it forward. The thing I remember most about those fearful moments of having a sick child was the smile on his face as he was transported through the hospital in a donated Radio Flyer wagon. Even when we both were scared, those moments in that wagon, my son got to be a kid, not just a sick kid.”

Earlier this year, Craftsmen officials shared their idea with the Radio Flyer company. The 104-year-old, Chicago-based toy company lent its support to the project.

The wagon is based on a modified racing Go-Kart chassis. The Radio Flyer wagon body is comprised of several bodies, welded into one unit. Power is supplied by a Predator 212 engine. Anticipated speed: in excess of 45 miles per hour.

For more information on Guinness World Records Day, please visit: https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/gwrday/.

For more information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

WWTR PR