NASCAR Star Kyle Busch to Compete in the 58th Rolex 24 At DAYTONA

The 58th Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, which has traditionally attracted champion drivers from various racing disciplines to compete in North America’s most prestigious sports car race, added a big name to the entry list on Monday morning.

Lexus Motorsports in conjunction with AIM VASSER SULLIVAN and Toyota Racing announced Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch, the 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, as one of the endurance racers who will compete behind the wheel of the Lexus RC F GT3 in the 2020 Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, which is scheduled for Jan. 25-26.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Lexus Motorsports, AIM VASSER SULLIVAN and Toyota for this opportunity,” said Kyle Busch. “To have the chance to run in such an iconic race as the Rolex 24 is certainly something I’ve thought about and wanted to do. My partnership with Toyota and the history we’ve had together has been incredible. I would love to continue that history and maybe get my own Daytona Rolex to add to my trophy collection.”

Busch will make his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Rolex 24 debut in one of the two AIM VASSER SULLIVAN Lexus entries competing in the GTD class.

“Kyle Busch’s participation in the 2020 Rolex 24 At DAYTONA will continue the race’s longstanding tradition of showcasing many of the world’s top drivers, representing multiple racing disciplines,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “Kyle’s involvement comes on the heels of other high-profile drivers – Fernando Alonso, Jeff Gordon and Alex Zanardi to name only a few – competing in the endurance classic. Another all-star lineup for the Rolex 24 is in the process of coming together.”

Busch will begin his preparation for the twice-around-the-clock challenge by participating in the 2020 Roar Before the Rolex 24 three-day test session on Jan. 3-5.

