Texas Motor Speedway partners with Playline as official daily fantasy sports partner

Texas Motor Speedway has announced its latest partnership with PlayLine.com, the world's fastest growing sports gaming and entertainment platform - offering fans a chance to win $1,000,000 with their simplified fantasy sports product. No purchase necessary to enter or win.

As the Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner of Texas Motor Speedway, PlayLine will kick off this partnership during the AAA Texas 500 NASCAR event, Nov 1-3, with a Fan Zone take over, a VIP suite giving lucky fans an exclusive race-viewing experience, and a special guest appearance from PlayLine co-founder UFC Champion Michael Bisping.

PlayLine - a sports gaming & entertainment platform founded by UFC Champion Michael Bisping and NBA All-Star Roy Hibbert, with a social network following of over 50 Million, is offering race fans the chance to compete in their revolutionary daily fantasy sports contests - which asks users to predict the finishing position of eight pre-selected NASCAR drivers (no purchase necessary to enter). The more correct predictions they make, the more they win - up to and including the $1,000,000 USD top prize for a perfect prediction.

"We're very excited to deliver the one-of-a-kind PlayLine gaming experience to the passionate race fans in Texas," said Bisping. "I'll be there all race weekend, and I'm looking forward to meeting the fans and showing them why PlayLine is the fastest growing fantasy sports operator in the space.

"Texas has always been an epicenter for sports and sports gaming, and with our stat-based predictive contests, fans will be able to use their sports knowledge across all major sports to win some of the biggest prizes in the industry," said PlayLine co-founder Aaron Avruskin.

Texas Motor Speedway fans will also be introduced to PlayLine game play across other premier sporting entities - including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, ESPORTS & More. Fans can experience PlayLine's real money gaming for the first time absolutely free when using the exclusive race-weekend Promo Code "Speedway" at sign up.

"We're always proud to welcome new partners to Texas Motor Speedway and we look forward to working with PlayLine to grow their presence within the sport," said Eddie Gossage, President of Texas Motor Speedway.

