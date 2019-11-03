Bullfighters only concluded speedway series Nov. 3 at Texas Motor Speedway

The rodeo clown has become the main attraction in what's called Bullfighters Only and NASCAR fans at Texas Motor Speedway on Nov. 3 should prepare for something they have likely never seen before.

The 2019 Bullfighters Only Speedway Series season finale is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 3 as part of the pre-race festivities for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Four rounds of competition will take place in the Fan Zone near Gate 7 beginning at 11:00 a.m., with ensuing rounds each half hour.

Freestyle bullfighting is about as No Limits, Texas as it gets. The rules are pretty simple: each bullfighter has 60 seconds to accumulate points by maneuvering around and jumping over their Toro de Lidia, or Spanish fighting bull. The bull can also be awarded points based on his aggression, quickness, and willingness to engage with the fighter.

Bullfighters Only partnered with Speedway Motorsports in 2019 to present freestyle bullfighting to NASCAR fans at events nationwide. Texas Motor Speedway will be the series finale for the group that has competed at four of the eight Speedway Motorsports facilities this season, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway.

The group claims a social media reach of 256 million with an average of 20,000 for a Facebook live stream.

The 2019 AAA Texas 500 NASCAR weekend kicks off with two nights on the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track with the Tony Stewart Presents The Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals, Oct. 31-Nov. 1. The schedule for Saturday, Nov. 2, will kick off with the Salute to Veterans Qualifying Day Fueled by Texas Lotter for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 playoff race place under the lights. The AAA Texas 500, the eighth race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, is Sunday Nov. 3.

For season ticket or race information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500. With an adult ticket purchase, accompanying tickets for children 12-and-under are $10 for the AAA Texas 500 and free for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 playoff race.

TMS PR