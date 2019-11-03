Homestead-Miami Speedway Unveils New iHeartMedia Fan Village

Just weeks after bringing South Beach to Homestead-Miami Speedway with NASCAR’s first ever infield beach party, the South Florida track is now adding some more Miami flavor to Ford Championship Weekend, November 15-17. The Speedway unveiled today its partnership with iHeartMedia to create the new iHeartMedia Fan Village, an area that will give fans a taste of some of Miami’s most iconic neighborhoods.

The reimagined area, located behind the east grandstands near the Gate 4 entrance, will include more than 30,000 square feet of fun and entertainment for all fans with a ticket to Ford Championship Weekend. The features of this new area include:

· Wynwood art-inspired entrance including live painting interpretation of the famous Wynwood Walls led by local artist, “Golden 305” and other commissioned world-renowned artists from around the globe.

· Live music and driver appearances on the new BIG 105.9 Entertainment Stage.

· Video game trailer featuring NASCAR Heat 4

· New 3,000 square foot sports bar

“Our partnership with iHeartMedia has been a tremendous one, and the fact that we can team up to bring different parts of Miami to the Speedway makes it even more special,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “As the host of one of South Florida’s biggest annual events, we’re excited to enhance the at-track experience and give fans a taste of Miami’s flavor.”

“We’re thrilled to elevate the fan experience this year with our iHeartMedia Fan Village, which will give attendees a taste of South Florida culture and a stage full of incredible entertainment for the whole day,” said iHeartMedia’s South Florida Regional Senior Vice President Of Programming Rob Miller.

Tickets for 2019 Ford Championship Weekend, which consists of the Ford EcoBoost 200 (NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship race), Ford EcoBoost 300 (NASCAR XFINITY Series championship race) and Ford EcoBoost 400 (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship race), are now available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com .

HMS PR