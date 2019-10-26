Todd Gilliland Paces Field During Truck Practice

If the performance of NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice on Friday at Martinsville Speedway was any indication then it could be a good weekend for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Todd Gilliland was fastest overall after both sessions when he set a fast time of 19.788 seconds (95.694 mph) during the final session while recently crowned 2019 ARCA Menards Series champion Christian Eckes paced the field in the final session of the day at 19.851 seconds (95.391 mph).

Harrison Burton was third fastest overall at 19.881 seconds (95.247 mph) to give Kyle Busch Motorsports the top-three fastest speeds in practice.

Defending NASCAR Ganders Outdoor Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt was fourth fastest overall with Johnny Sauter rounding out the top five.

Qualifying for the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 will be on Saturday at 10:05 a.m.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 (FS1, 1:30 p.m. ET) is race No. 5 of this year’s playoffs for the Gander Outdoors Truck Series with Johnny Sauter the defending champion of the race at Martinsville Speedway.

In addition to the Hall of Fame 200, Martinsville Speedway will host the First Data 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Oct. 27. The race, slated for a 3 p.m. start (NBCSN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), is race No. 7 in this year’s 10-race championship chase.

Tickets to the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, the First Data 500 and the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Night Race at Martinsville Speedway can be purchased online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com or by calling 877.RACE.TIX.

Martinsville Speedway PR