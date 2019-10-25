23rd season of the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights brings charity and joy to the holiday season at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, a holiday light spectacular that serves as the major fundraiser for the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, returns for a 23rd season on Friday, Nov. 15.

Long hailed as the premier holiday display in the Appalachian Highlands region, The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights spreads across a five-mile route illuminated by more than 2 million lights among 250 displays. A trip through the light show sends guests down Bristol Dragway and all throughout the property, culminating with a lap around the famed Bristol Motor Speedway half-mile oval.

“What began as a simple signature fundraising event has turned out to be a holiday treat for thousands of visitors,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, which raises money for nearly 100-child focused agencies in the surrounding 18-county region. “The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights provides an opportunity to get together with loved ones for an evening of holiday spirit. While one enjoys the festivities of the lights, they are also greatly helping children in need in this region. There’s nothing more special than that.”

At the end of the route, guests can visit the Appalachian country-themed Christmas Village. The Christmas Village is filled with holiday vendors, family-friendly midway rides (including a merry-go-round, pirate ship, bumper cars and more), arts and crafts, hot chocolate with marshmallows and as always, the kids will get to visit with Santa Claus. Visitors to the Christmas Village will now have an additional way to enter as a new lighted holiday maze makes its debut this year.

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights runs through Saturday, Jan. 4. The event costs $15 for cars from Sunday through Thursday and $20 on Friday and Saturday nights. For $45, guests can take advantage of Jingle Bell Lane presented by Citi, the “fast pass” option that offers a shorter wait time to enter the attraction on select nights.

Two other fun options for enjoying Speedway in Lights are "Santa's Speedway Sleigh" sponsored by Tri-Cities Airport, an open-air tram ride on Wednesday nights decked with cozy blankets and a BMS staff member along for the ride who serves as host and tour guide, and “The BMS Express," which transforms a local school bus into the Polar Express on Thursday evenings. For reservations, guests can call 423-989-6900 or visit www.BristolMotorSpeedway.com.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2MDFy7O.

BMS PR