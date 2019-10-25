Support IMS Museum’s ‘From the Vault’ by Adopting a Priceless Exhibit Vehicle

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s upcoming exhibit, “From the Vault” presented by Bank of America, will be an incredible sampling of the Museum’s permanent collection and supporters can have a direct impact on the collection through the “Adopt-an-Exhibit” initiative.

Contributions for “Adopt-an-Exhibit” are tax-deductible and support maintenance of the IMS Museum’s collection – cars and motorsports artifacts that are globally significant and, in many cases, one-of-a-kind or extremely rare. Funds also support the IMS Museum’s expanding and dynamic education programming, and adopters receive many lasting benefits.

“From the Vault” presented by Bank of America, which opens on November 20, is an eclectic representation of the IMS Museum collection. The cars up for adoption in “Adopt-an-Exhibit” reflect that diversity:

•The 1954/55 Mercedes-Benz W196 Grand Prix car

•The 1909 restored Indian Motorcycle built for Erwin “Cannon Ball” Baker

•The 1932 Mercedes Benz 770K Cabriolet de Ville owned by King Faisal I of Iraq

•The UNO / Q95 Indy car driven by the late Tim Richmond in 1980

•Both of Larry Bisceglia’s beloved “First in Line” vans

•The Museum’s 1964 Ferrari 250LM and 1966 Ford GT40 Le Mans cars, which are living examples of the story told in the upcoming film, “ Ford v Ferrari ,” starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, scheduled for nationwide release on November 15.

Full List of Vehicles and Adoption Portal: Please visit the IMS Museum website to adopt a featured “From the Vault” vehicle; the full list of available cars and secure, online adoption portal are here: https://indyracingmuseum.org/ featured-exhibit/ .

For their generosity, “Adopt-an-Exhibit” patrons receive public recognition on “From the Vault” presented by Bank of America signage adjacent to their adopted car, on the IMS Museum website and on the donor wall in the Museum, plus a one-year IMS Museum membership, certificate of adoption and other benefits. Please contact Jennifer Hiatt at (317) 492-6563 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with any questions.