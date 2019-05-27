Actor Jocko Sims and U.S. Military Members To Serve Honorary Positions At The Pocono 400

Pocono Raceway announced today NBC’s “New Amsterdam” actor Jocko Sims has been named the Honorary Starter for the Pocono 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 2. Lieutenant General Todd Semonite of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Lieutenant General Giovanni Tuck of the U.S. Air Force will serve as the race’s Grand Marshals. Additionally, Technical Sergeant Chris Whiting of the U.S. Air Force will perform the National Anthem prior to the green flag.

Jocko Sims, who currently stars as Dr. Floyd Reynolds on the NBC drama “New Amsterdam,” will wave the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. Sims, originally from Texas, has appeared in numerous film and television roles including series leads on both “Crash” and “The Last Ship” as well as films “Dawn of the Planet of The Apes” and “Dreamgirls” to name a few.

“NASCAR, its races and events have been extremely embedded in American culture for many decades,” said Sims. “I am so honored to be a part of it in any way this weekend at Pocono Raceway.”

The Monster Energy NASCAR race weekend at Pocono Raceway marks the second week of “NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola,” an industry-wide expression of respect, appreciation and reverence for those who have served both past and present. The Pocono 400 will feature several key elements and programs to honor the heroes of the United States Armed Forces and their families.

Lieutenant General Todd Semonite and Lieutenant General Giovanni Tuck will give the command for drivers to start their engines, as co-Grand Marshals, prior to the Pocono 400. Lt. General Semonite is the 54th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Lt. General Tuck is the U.S. Air Force’s Director of Logistics, Joint Staff, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va. Technical Sergeant Chris Whiting, from the 436th Airlift Wing Dover (Del.) Air Force Base’s Security Forces Squadron, will sing the “Star Spangled Banner” before the race on Sunday.

Tickets to Sunday’s Pocono 400 start at $45 for adults and kids, ages 12 and under, receive free gate admission all weekend long. To purchase tickets, visit www.poconoraceway.com or call 1-800-722-3929.

Pocono Raceway PR