To the Winner Go the Spoils: Coca-Cola 600 Treasures for the Winner

The honor of winning Sunday’s 60th running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the winner’s purse aren’t the only things the driver who crosses the finish line first will enjoy Sunday night at America’s Home for Racing.

Before 40 of NASCAR’s fastest drivers lock horns for the checkered flag at one of racing’s crown jewels, here’s a look at the five prizes the winner will receive on Sunday:

BRUTON SMITH TROPHY: One of the most iconic trophies in all of racing goes home to the winner of the Coca-Cola 600. Produced by Innocast Execuline in Howard Lake, Minnesota, the 80-pound bronze piston trophy originally designed by speedway builder and founder Bruton Smith features the Charlotte Motor Speedway “Globe” on top and a black marble base. The trophy’s presence has become synonymous with Charlotte Motor Speedway since its creation more than 35 years ago and is one of the most treasured in any NASCAR driver’s trophy case.

VINTAGE COCA-COLA VENDING MACHINE: Since Kurt Busch’s victory in the 2010 Coca-Cola 600, Terry Kimble of Georgia-based Remember When Restorations has presented the race winner with an authentic, vintage Coca-Cola vending machine. The 60-day restoration process concludes with the machine’s presentation to the race winner, who takes a photo with the historic machine in Victory Lane.

DIAMOND RING: Victory lane never shined brighter. A sparkling, diamond 60th Coca-Cola 600 winner’s ring will also go home with the winner. The top of this custom, Jostens-designed ring features the Charlotte Motor Speedway Globe logo inlayed with red, black and blue enamel. The outer perimeter of the top plate has brilliant-cut diamonds with “2019 Champion” and “Coca-Cola 600” featured in a raised engraving.

ERNST BENZ WATCH: The Ernst Benz ChronoJewel 47mm is an extravagant timepiece combining precision timekeeping, sporty legibility and beautifully set diamonds. A complicated watch with a chronograph enabling it to calculate the duration of an event and a tachymeter used to measure speed based on time. A testament to the art of stone setting, the massive case of this masterpiece is exquisitely set with 48 brilliant-cut diamonds, totaling 3.5 carats.

This unique model has been customized with racing red details for the chronograph hands and stitching in the Louisiana alligator strap representing the color of Coca-Cola for the legendary 60th Coca-Cola 600.

WINNER’S COAT: Designed by Charlotte-based clothier and former NASCAR pit crew member William Wilson, a custom-designed “Coca-Cola 600 Champion” coat joins the list of accolades and awards to the race winner. The prestigious coat is presented by Speedway Motorsport’s President and CEO Marcus Smith in conjunction with a champagne toast amongst 200 race fans high above the frontstretch in The Speedway Club. Wilson’s acclaimed designs have received rave reviews from actors, professional athletes and musicians.

TICKETS:

Tickets and upgrades for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 are available at the gates, by visiting charlottemotorspeedway.com/ tickets or calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267).

KEEP TRACK:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR