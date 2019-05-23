Race Teams to Support Great Race for Charity

The Race Team Alliance (RTA) has joined Michigan International Speedway (MIS), NASCAR, Ford Performance and Chevrolet in participating in The Great Race for Charity, a unique friendly off-the-track competition between Ford Performance and Chevrolet that provides race fans with a special ticket package that benefits two nonprofit organizations.

Recently announced, Ford and Chevrolet will compete in The Great Race for Charity to see which manufacturer can raise the most money to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) (Ford’s designated charity) and Operation Homefront, a national non-profit organization serving America’s military families (Chevrolet’s designated charity). Funds will be raised through the sale of a special ticket package for the two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at MIS.

To support The Great Race for Charity, Ford Performance and Chevrolet member race teams will feature decals representing the nonprofit organizations on cars for both Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at MIS. All Ford Performance cars will feature the JDRF logo while the Chevrolet cars will showcase the Operation Homefront logo.

A $5 donation on behalf of MIS will be made to each of the nonprofit organizations for every ticket package that is sold. Another $5 donation will be made back to the nonprofit organization of the manufacturer who sells the most tickets for both races. The winning nonprofit organization will be presented with a check during pre-race ceremonies at the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 11.

Fans can purchase tickets to support their favorite manufacturer and charity at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

JDRF, who will receive benefit from Ford’s participation, is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Its strength lies in its exclusive focus and singular influence on the worldwide effort to end T1D.

Operation Homefront, who will benefit from Chevrolet’s support, is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive — not simply struggle to get by — in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. For over 15 years, Operation Homefront has provided military families with critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and other family support programs and services.

Tickets and campsites for two great weekends of racing at Michigan International Speedway are on sale.

Fans can visit www.mispeedway.com or call 888-905-7223 to get the best deals. Grandstand tickets start at $39 and week-long camping starts at $160.

Michigan International Speedway will continue to be a premier racing facility in 2019 when it hosts a pair of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races. NASCAR’s most entertaining track will host the Monster Energy Series on June 9 and Aug. 11.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 is on June 9. The series will return on Aug. 11 for the Consumers Energy 400.

