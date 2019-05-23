MotoGator Named as Official Pit Stop Partner of INDYCAR, IMS

MotoGator™, an exciting new automotive products brand launching this year during the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, has reached a partnership with Hulman Motorsports to become the Official Pit Stop Partner of INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As part of the agreement, MotoGator will become the title sponsor of the annual pit stop contest on Miller Lite Carb Day, Friday, May 24. The MotoGator Pit Stop Challenge at the Indy 500, which starts at 2 p.m. Friday, determines the fastest pit crew in the Indianapolis 500 and NTT IndyCar Series.

"The NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge continue to be a powerful platform to promote brands and businesses, and we're pleased that MotoGator has selected both to launch their innovative new product line," said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Hulman & Company, the parent company of INDYCAR and IMS. "The annual Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge is one of the most popular events of the Month of May, and we're pleased MotoGator will launch its brand with us in such exciting fashion."

MotoGator™ was created to empower a new generation of DIY (Do It Yourself) automotive enthusiasts with new and leading-edge products enabling them to achieve Professional Grade Performance, "In a Snap!"

Following in the tradition of many famous automotive brands first introduced to consumers through pro motorsports, the MotoGator Official Launch is taking place during the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26. MotoGator is the primary sponsor of the No. 77 MotoGator Team Stange with Arrow SPM Honda driven by Oriol Servia in this year's race.

Loose It Up™ is the featured product of the MotoGator launch. Loose It Up is an industry-first penetrating "Super Lubricant" developed originally for pro motorsports to loosen pro race tightened or ceased components that ordinary lubricants are unable to free. With proprietary anti-friction agents, Loose It Up works in extreme heat or cold conditions to free rusted or ceased parts. It cleans, lubricates, displaces moisture and rust-proofs all metals. Unlike ordinary penetrating lubricants, Loose It Up is ideal for chains in saws, bikes and motorcycles. Loose It Up empowers DIY enthusiasts to Loosen Almost Anything - In a Snap!

For more information on MotoGator, visit www.motogator.com.

IMS PR