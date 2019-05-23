Legendary Wally Pankratz Racing at Perris On Saturday

Perris Auto Speedway fans will get an extra treat at the annual “Salute to Indy” this Saturday night, May 25th. Legendary West Coast open-wheel driver Wally Pankratz will be making his first appearance in two years at the famous Riverside County clay oval in The PAS Senior Sprint Cars.

Wally Pankratz at Craig Road Speedway in Las Vegas in 1979. Scott Daloisio Photo.

Pankratz, the son of former racer and Indy Car builder Bob Pankratz, has been racing open wheel cars for 49-years. He has competed in and won across the country in sprint cars, super modifieds, midgets and silver crown cars. He has won championships in the USAC Western Midget Series, the old Super Modified Racing Association, Hanford Speedway Sprint Cars, Ascot Super Midgets and two years ago, at the young age of 71, in the Ventura Senior Sprint Cars. All told, he has won 114-main events in his career and he was inducted into the National Midget Racing Hall of Fame in Belleville, Kansas in 2006 (one year before his father).

About a dozen years ago, Pankratz, now 73-years-old, officially retired from racing. However, someone apparently forgot to tell him that in order to retire, you must stop driving in races. Even though he announced that he was done, he just kept on competing.

“I actually did retire for a couple of years,” the Orange resident said with a laugh. “I was trying to get my driving school off the ground, and somebody had a friend who wanted to get into racing and take the school, but they had never heard of me. I told my wife maybe I should start racing the Focus Midget to keep my name out there. She went for it and I am still racing today.”

These days Pankratz confines most of his racing to the Senior Sprint Car Series (drivers 40 and older) at the Ventura Raceway. He drives for car owner Ray Swann and says he will keep on driving for as long as Swann wants him to.

“I keep driving because of Ray Swann,” Pankratz said. “He is 84-years-old, and he just loves it. His crew guys say he beams when they go to the races. At the end of last year, he asked me if I wanted to do this again. I told him if he wanted to, yes, I would do it. So, we are back at it again. My wife Barbara is on board and she loves Ray. As long as he wants to do it, I will do it to.”

A former defensive back at Fullerton Junior College and Idaho State, Pankratz attended training camp as a free agent with the San Diego Chargers in the 1960s. He once joked that the size of the players in camp convinced him to get into racing. Joke or not, he fashioned a wonderful career. One of the goals of his was to race Indy Cars and he did get the opportunity in the early 1980s driving for former CRA driver Norm Hall at Phoenix International Raceway and Riverside Raceway.

If Pankratz ever stops racing himself, the family name will still be around. His daughter Randi began her racing career at the old quarter midget track in Pomona in the early 1980s. Competitive like her father, she progressed from the quarter-midgets to the now-defunct USAC Three-Quarter Midget Series. For more than two decades now, she has been a regular, and one of the most popular drivers, in the USAC Western Midget Series.

