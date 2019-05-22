Carnival And Fan Stage Added - FREE For Pocono 400 Fans

Pocono Raceway announces more free amenities and two more reasons to get your tickets to the Pocono 400 race weekend. The Fan Stage and Free Carnival rides have been added to the Pocono 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Weekend, May 31 – June 2, 2019.

The free Carnival, located in Fan Fair, will include five, fair-style fan favorites. The rides include thrillers such as the ‘Round-Up’, ‘Tornado’ and ‘Cobra,’ as well as, a giant slide and swing. These rides are free to all grandstand ticket holders over the three-days of race festivities. There will also be a few classic, fair-style pay-to-play games.

“Our staff continues to push in every imaginable way to ensure those attending the Pocono 400 weekend have an incredible time and the value of their $45 ticket is worth four-times that”, said Raceway President, Ben May. “We like to have fun and, without a doubt, the Fan Stage and Free Carnival add to an already incredible atmosphere on race weekend.”

The Fan Stage, also located in Fan Fair, will host three days of non-stop entertainment and include Driver Appearances, Driver Selfie Sessions, Pre-Race Concerts and the ever-popular Sunday Tweet-Up. In addition to the on-stage talent, the stage will have a 16x9 screen showing live racing action, a Bud Light Bar and lounge seating. Guest appearances at the Fan Stage will include Jeff Gordon, Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Corey LaJoie, Matt Tifft, Tyler Reddick, Justin Allgaier and much more!

Three pre-race concerts will take place daily at the Fan Stage in Fan Fair. Kaleb Lee, rising country star and “The Voice” alum, will play prior to the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday. Local favorites, Porter & Sayles, will play before to the Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday. Lee will return to the stage, before Sunday’s Pocono 400, to perform his debut single, “Cooler Weather.”

For a complete list of events at the Fan Stage and Carnival, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/schedule.

Tickets to Sunday’s Pocono 400 start at $45 and kids, ages 12 and under, receive free gate admission all weekend long. Both the Fan Carnival and Fan Stage will be free to all grandstand ticket holders, for the entire race weekend. Visit www.poconoraceway.com/tickets or call 1-800-722-3929 to get your tickets today.

Pocono Raceway PR