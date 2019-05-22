News on Coming Events at Grandview Speedway and Latest NASCAR Point Standings

The battle for the NASCAR championships in T.P.Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman will continue this Saturday night, May 25, at Grandview Speedway as a doubleheader show kicks off at 7:30 p.m.



Craig Von Dohren sits on top of the standings in the Modified division while Brad Grim has the top position in the Sportsman. However competition is close in both divisions as the racers battle for the lucrative titles.



Two wins this season has allowed Von Dohren, a ten time champion, to hold on to the top spot in the Modified division with 1300 counters while Rick Laubach is just nineteen points behind without benefit of a win. Veteran campaigner Frank Cozze is third with 1153 followed by Duane Howard’s 1130 and Kyle Weiss’ 1049 rounding out the top five.



The last few Modified races have attracted more than 40 entries per night.



Brad Grim has just a 25 point lead over last Saturday’s Sportsman feature winner. Grim has 1061 tallies while Hirthler has 1036. Jack Butler sits in third with 1023 followed by Brad Brightbill at 1016 and Mark Kemmerer with 1011.



On Saturday, June 1, there will be a first time appearance of Central PA Legends racers as they join the NASCAR Modifieds and Sportsman for a tripleheader that will be the first of the season to have RCN-TV coverage.



Featured in the Low Down and Dirty Meet & Greet this Saturday, starting at 5 p.m., will be Modified talent Skylar Sheriff and Sportsman racer Mike Mammana. The two racers will have their race cars on display just outside of the main entrance.



Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. Adult admission is just $15 while youngsters under the age of 12 are admitted free.



And coming up on June 8th is Whelen Engineering Night featuring the T.P.Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman.



The first Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event, now in its 30th year, is set for Tuesday, June 11th at 7:30 p.m. The night of racing excitement will include the United States Auto Club Non-Wing Sprint Tour along with the 358 Modifieds in the Jesse Hockett Classic. The Sprints will be racing for $10,000 to win.



Complete information on racing at Grandview Speedway can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or by telephoning 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR