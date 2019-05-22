Sen. Thom Tillis, U.S. Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller, North Carolina Basketball Legend Phil Ford Among Dignitaries for 60th Coca-Cola 600 Race Weekend

The world’s most patriotic racing event weekend will feature a star-studded list of dignitaries, as the 60th running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway is just four days from thrilling race fans from around the world.

This weekend features a sunny forecast perfect for racing action. The festivities kick off with Thursday’s Spectrum Pole Night, which sets the field for the Coca-Cola 600 and concludes with the ARCA Menards Series’ General Tire 150. The inaugural United Rentals Patriot Nationals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte gets underway on Friday and Saturday, with the NASCAR Xfinity’ Series’ Alsco 300 on Saturday at the 1.5-mile superspeedway serving as a prelude to the venerable Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday,.

The Coca-Cola 600 features dignitaries including U.S. Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller – a four-star general, the highest-ranking Marine and the 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps – serving as grand marshal and giving drivers the command to start engines.

Additional dignitaries for this weekend include Coca-Cola 600 honorary pace car driver Charlotte Flair, a Charlotte, North Carolina, native and the most successful female WWE Superstar wrestler in WWE history. North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis will serve as honorary starter to wave the green flag for the Coca-Cola 600, while the Fort Bragg Firing Squad will render the 21 Gun Salute.

Four U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266 from Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, will fly high over the crowd and U.S. Navy MUC William Edwards will sing the national anthem.

Dignitaries for Thursday’s General Tire 150 include:

Presentation of Colors: UNCC Army ROTC Color Guard

UNCC Army ROTC Color Guard Invocation: Tom Kipp, Motor Racing Outreach

Tom Kipp, Motor Racing Outreach National Anthem: Danielle Johnson

Danielle Johnson Grand Marshal: Bill Caldwell

Bill Caldwell Honorary Starter: Travis Roffler

Dignitaries for Friday’s United Rentals Patriot Nationals include:

Presentation of Colors: Civil Air Patrol 111th Search and Rescue Composite Squadron

Civil Air Patrol 111th Search and Rescue Composite Squadron Invocation: Billy Mauldin, Motor Racing Outreach

Billy Mauldin, Motor Racing Outreach National Anthem: U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Marc Wilka

Dignitaries for Saturday’s Alsco 300 and United Rentals Patriot Nationals include:

Alsco 300

Honorary Starter: Jerry Hailey

Jerry Hailey Grand Marshal: Phil Ford, University of North Carolina Basketball Legend

Phil Ford, University of North Carolina Basketball Legend Presentation of Colors: Civil Air Patrol 111th Search and Rescue Composite Squadron

Civil Air Patrol 111th Search and Rescue Composite Squadron Invocation: Billy Mauldin , Motor Racing Outreach

, Motor Racing Outreach National Anthem: U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Marc Wilka

United Rentals Patriot Nationals

Presentation of Colors: Civil Air Patrol 111th Search and Rescue Composite Squadron

Civil Air Patrol 111th Search and Rescue Composite Squadron Invocation: Tom Kipp, Motor Racing Outreach

Tom Kipp, Motor Racing Outreach National Anthem: Eddie Digh

Dignitaries for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 include:

Honorary Race Director: Tim Griffin, Lieutenant Governor of Arkansas

Tim Griffin, Lieutenant Governor of Arkansas Honorary Pace Car Driver: Charlotte Flair, WWE Superstar

Charlotte Flair, WWE Superstar Honorary Starter: North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis Grand Marshal: U.S. Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller

U.S. Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller God Bless America: 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus

82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus Presentation of Colors: The United States Honor Guard Color Team from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, DC

The United States Honor Guard Color Team from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, DC Invocation: Will Graham

Will Graham Amazing Grace: Charlotte Fire Department Pipe Band

Charlotte Fire Department Pipe Band Taps: Bugler from Fort Bragg

Bugler from Fort Bragg 21 Gun Salute: Fort Bragg Firing Squad

Fort Bragg Firing Squad Fort Bragg Aerial Demonstration Team: Fort Bragg Charlie Company Vipers - 2nd – 82nd Assault Helicopter Battalion

Fort Bragg Charlie Company Vipers - 2nd – 82nd Assault Helicopter Battalion National Anthem: U.S. Navy MUC William Edwards

