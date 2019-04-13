Terre Haute Action Track Opener Postponed

Incoming rain and cold temperatures have forced postponement of this Sunday’s Fatheadz Eyewear “Sumar Classic” at the Terre Haute Action Track, the dirt opener for the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series.

USAC and Track Enterprises officials are currently discussing a makeup date for the 19th running of the event on the famed half-mile.

The USAC Silver Crown season continues Saturday, April 27 on the pavement at Ohio’s Toledo Speedway for the Hemelgarn Racing/Super Fitness “Rollie Beale Classic.” The series is back on the dirt Thursday, May 23, for the 64th edition of the “Hoosier Hundred,” the last auto racing event that will ever be held at the legendary Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The next event for the Terre Haute Action Track is Wednesday, May 22 with the Hulman Classic for the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars. It will be the first night of USAC's Week Of Indy which also includes the final Hoosier Hundred at the Indy Mile on Thursday and the Dave Steele Carb Night Classic on Friday at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Terre Haute PR