Tickets for Richmond Raceway’s 2019 NASCAR Season On Sale to the Public on Saturday, December 1

Tickets for the 2019 NASCAR season at Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will be available for the public to purchase beginning on Saturday, Dec. 1. Fans can experience the iconic Richmond racing experience “under the lights” over two weekends with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series at America’s Premier Short Track. Tickets will be available for purchase on Dec. 1 for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 12-13 and the Fall NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 20-21.

“We always look forward to the day when tickets go on sale for the upcoming season, so we can again share the iconic Richmond racing experience with our valued fans,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The 2019 season will continue ‘under the lights’ for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend in April and the Fall NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend in September. With the first full season opening of the DC Solar FanGrounds to enhance the fan experience in the modernized infield, the upcoming season is going to be one for the record books in the Capital City.”

The Toyota Spring Race Weekend will once again host NASCAR’s best “under the lights” in 2019. The TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will take place on Saturday, April 13, and the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash4Cash race will take place on Friday, April 12.

For the second consecutive season, Richmond will host the Fall NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 20-21. The Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy Series Playoff race will be the second race of the first round in the NASCAR Playoffs for the Monster Energy Series Championship. Drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will kick off their championship hunt in the Go Bowling 250 NXS Playoff race for the first race in the playoffs for that series.

The DC Solar FanGrounds will bring fans closer than ever to their favorite sport. The new modernized infield puts fans in the middle of the action by providing an unparalleled fan experience. With fan viewing walkways in the Monster Energy Series garages, fans can watch their favorite drivers and race teams at work. Additionally, fans can watch pre-race and driver introductions, enjoy unique food items from the concession stands, engage with NASCAR celebrity events, and watch the race from one of the many neighborhoods in the DC Solar FanGrounds.

Fans must purchase a race ticket in order to buy a DC Solar FanGrounds pass. The pass allows fans to be in the modernized infield during the entire race. DC Solar FanGrounds passes for adults are $70 for individual races or $125 for a full race weekend. For more information on the DC Solar FanGrounds, visit richmondraceway.com/fangrounds .

Kids 12 & under receive special discounts on grandstand tickets and DC Solar FanGrounds passes at Richmond. On NXS race nights, kids 12 & under are free in all grandstand sections with a ticketed adult. For Monster Energy Series races, kids 12 & under are $25 off in every grandstand section. Richmond recently announced that kids 12 & under now have a special ticket price for DC Solar FanGrounds passes for single-day admission at $25 and race weekend passes at $40. For more information on kids pricing, visit richmondraceway.com/ kidstickets.

Tickets are available for both weekends. Fans interested in attending both NASCAR weekends in Richmond can upgrade to become a RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Holder. RICHMOND NATION members receive exclusive perks, such as discounts on tickets and DC Solar FanGrounds passes and invitations to member-only events. For more information on RICHMOND NATION, visit richmondraceway.com/ richmondnation.

In appreciation for all that our service members do for our great country, Richmond is proud to offer the Military Appreciation Program. Past and present service members enjoy exclusive discounts on NASCAR Xfinity Series tickets. Service members also receive a discount on DC Solar FanGrounds passes with the purchase of a Monster Energy Series race ticket. To learn more about the Military Appreciation Program, visit richmondraceway.com/military.

The International Speedway Corporation (ISC) Weather Protection Program applies to all paid grandstand tickets to NASCAR races at Richmond that are postponed and rescheduled to a different date due to inclement weather. Guests can exchange paid grandstand tickets that were not used on a rescheduled race date for a future NASCAR event at an ISC facility. Guests with an unused grandstand ticket have 60 days to contact the ticket office at the ISC facility where the event was postponed. To learn more about the ISC Weather Protection Program, visit richmondraceway.com/weather.

For more information on the 2019 NASCAR season at Richmond visit the Richmond Ticket Office, call 866-455-7223, or go to richmondraceway.com.

Richmond Raceway PR