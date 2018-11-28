Maverick Helicopters Offers Aerial Transfers to 2019 NASCAR Weekends at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, March 2 - 3 & Sept. 14 - 15

Maverick Helicopters offers 2019 NASCAR attendees transfers to Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) for the Pennzoil 400 Weekend on Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3. Helicopter transfers will also be available during the South Point 400 Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15. Maverick Helicopters recently re-signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the exclusive helicopter operator for events at the complex.

“We are honored to be the Speedway’s exclusive helicopter operator and look forward to two successful NASCAR Weekends in 2019,” said John Buch, president of Maverick Helicopters. “Maverick aims to provide unparalleled and luxurious transportation to NASCAR guests to elevate their weekend experience at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.”

On the expedited, 15-minute flight, passengers can sit back and relax in the company’s ECO-Star helicopters while taking in stunning, bird’s-eye-views of the Las Vegas Strip and speedway grounds.

Roundtrip transfers start at $499 per person, per day. Private and custom charters are also available throughout the weekend.

The 2019 Pennzoil 400 Weekend events include Stratosphere Pole Day and NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series 200 on Friday, March 1; Boyd Gaming 300 – NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, March 2; and Pennzoil 400 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, March 5. The 2019 South Point 400 NASCAR Weekend events will be announced at a later date.

For more information or to book a reservation, please call 702.261.0007 or visit www.flymaverick.com.

To purchase tickets for the 2019 NASCAR Weekends, please call 800.644.4444 or visit www.lvms.com.

Mavrick Helicopters PR