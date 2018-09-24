Ron Rivera Named Grand Marshal for Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

The coach of the team known for its “Keep Pounding” motto will make 40 drivers’ hearts pound on Sunday, when Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Grand Marshal and Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera gives the command to start engines for the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™.

Rivera, a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, has the highest win percentage of any head coach in Carolina Panthers history. On Sunday, the eighth-year Carolina coach will wear a special #CAREolinas shirt to support Hurricane Florence relief efforts in the Carolinas. Visit North Carolina, in partnership with Discover South Carolina, created #CAREolinas as an information hub for hurricane recovery, bringing neighbors together across — and beyond — state lines to share, connect and support relief efforts.

“It’s an honor to be named the Grand Marshal for the inaugural Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, and I’m grateful that Bank of America and Charlotte Motor Speedway are willing to use this opportunity to support victims of Hurricane Florence. I’ll be wearing a special #CAREolinas t-shirt that fans can buy with proceeds going to support relief efforts,” Rivera said.

“Like the Panthers, the speedway and NASCAR receive so much support from fans throughout the Carolinas. No doubt this unique, new playoff race will be a great diversion for a few hours to take their minds off the effects of the storm. I’m looking forward to being part of a historic day for NASCAR, Bank of America and Charlotte Motor Speedway.”

Additionally, the speedway will display a 225-foot-long #CAREolinas banner on the backstretch chicane. Each Monster Energy Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series team will also receive #CAREolinas decals to go on their race cars for ROVAL™ week, further raising awareness for the #CAREolinas Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

For further information on the #CAREolinas campaign, visit https://www.careolinas.com/.

To purchase Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 tickets – which include access to the Sept. 29 Sammy Hagar and The Circle concert – fans can call 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com . Kids' tickets for the entire weekend cost just $10.

