Kyle Busch Wins First-Ever Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Richmond Raceway

Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 M&M’s Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, garnered his 50th Cup win and completes the 2018 season sweep at Richmond Raceway (Richmond) by capturing the checkered flag in the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. The win was Busch’s sixth at Richmond and his seventh of the season. The Playoff victory moves Busch into the Round of Twelve in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

“The 50th is kind of a number at this point. But obviously it's a great number to have, and it's a great achievement,” said Busch. “There's a lot of guys that we've been tying recently like Tony Stewart and tonight Ned Jarrett, I think, and Fred Lorenzen if I'm not mistaken, but guys like that have made the sport, obviously, and been in the Hall of Fame and have done great things. So hopefully I can continue to evolve and continue to do some cool things and be able to win.”

Busch led 92 of 400 laps in the Federated Auto Parts 400 after starting from the rear of the field to win the race, which he also did to win the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 race at Richmond earlier this season. Playoff contenders Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, and Aric Almirola rounded out the top-five. Toyota Racing’s Truex had a strong showing by leading 163 laps and winning the first and second stages of the Federated Auto Parts 400.

The Federated Auto Parts 400 caps off the first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend at Richmond. On Friday night, Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race sealing his own season sweep at Richmond. This is the first time in the track’s history that both NASCAR Xfinity Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers both swept the season.

The track also unveiled the new DC Solar FanGrounds as part of the completion of Richmond Raceway Reimagined, the track’s $30 million infield redevelopment project. The modernized infield brought new features and experiences bringing the fans closer to the sport than ever before.

NASCAR returns to Richmond in 2019 for two weekends of racing “under the lights.” The ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash4Cash race and the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on April 12-13. The NASCAR Playoffs return to America’s Premier Short Track for the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race and Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on September 20-21. Tickets will go on sale in December.

