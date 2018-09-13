Virginia Business Systems & Richmond Raceway Partner for Naming Rights to New Media Center

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and Virginia Business Systems, one of the country’s largest independently owned office equipment dealers, announced a multi-year naming rights agreement for the new Media Center in the DC Solar FanGrounds as part of Richmond Raceway Reimagined, the track’s $30 million infield redevelopment project. The official name of the new building will be the Virginia Business Systems Media Center.

“As local and national media get set for their first playoff race weekend in their new Richmond Raceway home, we welcome a new partner in Virginia Business Systems as the naming rights sponsor,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As a Virginia-based business headquartered in Richmond, Virginia Business Systems is an organization that has a positive impact in our region. We look forward to partnering with them to support media in the new Virginia Business System Media Center.”

“We are delighted to partner with Richmond Raceway and support the Reimagined project,” said Rick Lingon, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Virginia Business Systems. “As a leader in document technology and managed services in Virginia, VBS will provide the media center the expertise and know-how to operate in a world class environment. The Raceway’s deep roots and proud legacy in Richmond and Virginia mirror our commitment to building a better community for our employees, their families and our clients.”

The new Virginia Business Systems Media Center is approximately 16,000 square feet, including a 3,600 sq. ft. hospitality space with a 700 sq. ft. patio. The old Media Center was approximately 6,300 sq. ft. The new Media Center’s increased size will allow for individual work rooms for deadline media, photographers, and public relations representatives totaling 200 work stations.

The Virginia Business Systems Media Center has four interview rooms including one for video production as well as one green room for VIPs and guests. There will be track offices, storage space, restrooms, and two conference rooms along with 57 televisions. Media will also have a 1,000 sq. ft. lounge with food prepared by Americrown in a 1,300 sq. ft. kitchen.

Reimagined is an infield redevelopment project bringing new attractions and state of the art fan-based attractions to the DC Solar FanGrounds, allowing race fans to get closer than ever to NASCAR’s best with new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garages and a fan-viewing walkway to provide full immersion into the sport.

A new 80-person Victory Lane Club is flanked by two new garage suites with a view into the Monster Energy Series garages. Additional new attractions announced in the DC Solar FanGrounds include the Markel Entertainment Plaza, M&M’s Neighborhood, Virginia Tourism Visitor Center, Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel and Fan Memories program, and the all-new Gatorade Victory Lane, which will provide fans the opportunity to be a part of the post-race celebrations, along with activities before the race, with driver appearances, and other interactive programming.

The DC Solar FanGrounds debuts over Richmond’s first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, on Sept. 21-22. Fans can purchase tickets to be in the new infield and become a part of history with one-day ($70) and two-day ($125) tickets available for purchase online at richmondraceway.com, by calling 866-455-7223 or visiting the Richmond Ticket Office.

