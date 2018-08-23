330 Historic Race Cars at Monterey Pre-Reunion Rev Up Anticipation for Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

Monterey Classic Car Week is in full swing following the Monterey Classic Car Week Kickoff Car Show with race cars driven from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Friday and the Monterey Pre-Reunion on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors from across the world will be witnessing some of the finest machines on wheels during a week that culminates with the four-day cornerstone event, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on August 23-26.
The Monterey Pre-Reunion proved to be a thrilling preamble to the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion with the two-day event attracting a large turnout of 330 entries across 10 race groups. Fans enjoyed a wide range of historic vehicles with race provenance from sports cars that competed in the original Pebble Beach Road Races to high-powered vintage Can-Am, Formula 5000, and Formula One machines.
Race groups completed a practice session and race on each day of the Monterey Pre-Reunion. The 10 race groups were 1947-1955 Sports Racing and GT Cars (Group 1); 1955-1961 Sports Car Racing (Group 2); 1961-1966 GT Cars under 2500cc (Group 3); 1968-1976 Formula 5000 (Group 4); 1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, GTU (Group 5); 1966-1972 Trans-Am (Group 6); FIA Manufacturers Championship (Group 7); 1981-1991 IMSO GTO, GTP (Group 8), 1966-1974 Can Am (Group 9); and 1967-1984 Formula One.
Results from the Monterey Pre-Reunion are listed here: Saturday | Sunday
A turnout of more than 560 entrants selected out of over 1,000 applicants are expected to make the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion a truly special event. Nissan will be honored as the featured marque in a historic first for an Asian automobile manufacturer. In addition to the 15 race groups and special exhibitions such as Mika Häkkinen driving a McLaren F1 GTR on Friday and Saturday providing captivating on-track entertainment, there will be a special presentations such as the Picnic in the Paddock on Saturday.
The Murray Smith-led Picnic in the Paddock panel featuring Nissan and Datsun legends John Morton, Peter Brock and Steve Millen will be followed by a tribute to Dan Gurney that includes Sir Jackie Stewart, Chris Cord and a musical tribute by Donald Osborne. Additionally, vintage race and lifestyle activities from car shows to book signings and lively displays will be present throughout the bustling paddock and Hagerty Marketplace.
Save on advance ticket pricing by purchasing admission for the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion before Wednesday at 4 p.m. by visiting HERE or calling 831-242-8200. Camping, VIP hospitality and Flagroom hospitality upgrades are available. Souvenir programs, posters, and other merchandise are available HERE and onsite at the Official Raceway Store.
