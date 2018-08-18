Speedway Reveals Stunning Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Trophy

A striking, three-foot-tall trophy made of acrylic and metal and featuring iconic images known to Charlotte residents and racing fans alike will await the winner of the inaugural Sept. 30 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Speedway officials revealed the Stephen Gould-designed trophy at a press event at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.

The spectacular trophy weighs approximately 60 pounds and required 70 hours of work to produce. It features a floating outline of the first-of-its-kind ROVAL™ track as well as a replica of the top of Charlotte’s iconic Bank of America Corporate Center – as a nod to the sponsor of the first road course race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The 17-turn, 2.28-mile ROVAL™ road course oval is the newest track in NASCAR’s premier series and the first to debut since Kentucky Speedway in 2011.

“There can only be one winner of the inaugural Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, so we’re going to see some all-out battles to decide who will claim this special trophy,” said Greg Walter, the executive vice president of Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“This race is all about innovation and the trophy perfectly represents the unique, historic nature of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. The winner deserves a trophy as special as the race and Stephen Gould delivered exactly that. I can’t wait to see who brings it home. We worked with the designers and engineers at Stephen Gould to design and build a unique trophy that represented what we were trying to portray and I think they accomplished it.”

