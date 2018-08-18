48th Annual Freedom 76 Set At Grandview Speedway for Saturday, September 15th

With less than a month before the 48th Annual Freedom 76 race teams are reminded to get their entries in and fans are reminded to take advantage of the discount ticket opportunity offered for the biggest event of the season at Grandview Speedway.



The richest 358 Modified race in the area, paying $25,000 to win, draws a large field of entries and a huge number of spectators.



Saturday, September 15th is the date for the rich event which will carry a September 22nd rain date.



The race attracts a stellar field of competition with racers from as far away as Canada traveling to Bechtelsville to participate.



Fans can take advantage of a discount on admission prices with tickets purchased in advance of race day priced at $35 while on race day the price will be $40. Youngsters 6-11 will pay $10 and under 6 are admitted FREE.



Advance tickets can be picked up at the track or by mail to Grandview Speedway with a self-addressed stamped envelope to 87 Wilt Rd. Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505 Attn: Freedom 76. No tickets will be mailed after Sept, 7th to allow enough delivery time.



Advanced entry is $100 while waiting until race day will cost $115. Each paid entry includes one pit pass. Pit admission is $45 and no NASCAR license is required. For rule information racers can telephone Ed Scott at 484-239-7583.



And the night before adults will be admitted for $12, youngsters (6-11) pay $5 and under 6 are admitted free.



There is free parking available on the speedway grounds and there will be areas that have a fee for parking.



Racers getting their entries in early for the big race will benefit from possible publicity opportunities and gain exposure for their sponsors.



All fan and racer information can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com and link on Freedom 76. Information available includes camping and parking rules.



Lap sponsorships, priced at $20 per lap, are available. Check in with Tina Rogers or Tommy Kramer at the track or send your check, covering laps being sponsored, to Ernie Saxton, 1448 Hollywood Avenue, Langhorne, PA 19047. Please make check payable to Grandview Speedway. For info on qualifying event sponsorships, just $200, telephone Saxton at 215.752.7797 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Grandview Speedway, now in its 56th consecutive season of operation, is located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100, in Bechtelsville, PA, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR