Jaime Hester Joins AMS as Sr. Director of Ticketing

Atlanta Motor Speedway has named Jaime Hester the Sr. Director of Ticketing. Hester joins the Speedway after working for the Atlanta Falcons where he was the Manager of Ticket Operations and was integral in the transition to the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"I am excited to work for a world-class and historic venue like Atlanta Motor Speedway," said Hester, "and lead the efforts to help maximize the efficiency of the Speedway's ticketing process."

Prior to working for the Falcons for five years, Hester spent six years at Ticketmaster working directly with major professional sports teams and leagues including Atlanta Motor Speedway as a client services representative.

"We are thrilled to have Jaime as the newest member of the Atlanta Motor Speedway team," said AMS President Ed Clark. "He brings a wealth of ticketing knowledge to the track from an operational and ticket sales perspective."

Hester began his career in professional sports with the Tennessee Titans in 1999 as a customer service representative before leaving as the Assistant Director of Ticket Operations in 2007 to work for Ticketmaster.

NASCAR racing returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 22-24, 2019, featuring the Rinnai 250 XFINITY Series and Gander Outdoor Truck Series doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 23 and the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Feb. 24.

For more information or purchase tickets today, call the AMS ticket office at (770) 946-4211, (877) 9-AMS-TIX or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

AMS PR