Teenager Heim Sweeps South Boston Speedway Twinbill

South Boston Speedway has a new winner in the NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car Division – that is pending the outcome of a post-race technical inspection by NASCAR officials.

Sixteen-year-old Corey Heim of Marietta, Georgia, competing in a Late Model Stock Car for the first time, tamed a 22-car field that included a pair of former NASCAR national champions and swept the pair of 75-lap NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that were part of Saturday night's Davenport Energy PASS Super Late Model 150 racing program.

Speedway officials said the results of the race are unofficial pending a post-race technical inspection by NASCAR officials. Official final results are expected to be posted this coming week.

Another teenager, Ryan Repko, finished second to Heim in both races. Former NASCAR National Champion and defending South Boston Speedway Champion Peyton Sellers of Danville, Virginia, Tyler Hughes of Cordova, Maryland and Thomas Scott of Efland, North Carolina rounded out the top five finishers in the first race.

Former NASCAR National Champion and current NASCAR national points leader Philip Morris of Ruckersville, Virginia finished third in the second race, with Sellers and Bruce Anderson of South Boston, Virginia completing the top five finishers.

Heim took the lead in the first race with 11 laps to go and pulled away from his challengers on a restart with nine laps to go. Once in front, he surged to a 1.533-second win over Repko.

In the second race, Heim took the lead on lap 8 after Scott and Hughes tangled while battling for the lead. Once in front, Heim pulled away and edged Repko by 4.048 seconds to claim the win.

Pollard Wins Davenport Energy PASS 150 Super Late Model Race

Bubba Pollard, one of the best-known Super Late Model drivers in the South, added his name to the list of South Boston Speedway Super Late Model race winners Saturday night surviving a wild Davenport Energy PASS 150 race punctuated by 11 caution periods.

With the race being part of the PASS "Roads To Oxford and Richmond" program, Pollard opted to accept a guaranteed starting spot in the Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine later this season.

The veteran from Senoia, Georgia looked to be out of luck when he spun with eight laps to go while battling eventual runner-up Lucas Jones of Mooresville, North Carolina for the lead. But Pollard picked his way through traffic and got back to third place by the time a caution flag flew with four laps to go.

The late caution period set up another intense battle between Pollard and Jones, with Pollard wrestling the lead away from Jones with three laps to go. Pollard managed to hang on from there, crossing the finish line .434-second ahead of Jones.

Jeff Batten of Nashville, North Carolina finished third with Heim and Roy Hayes III of Millukge, Pennsylvania rounding out the top five finishers.

Jarrell Wins Hornets Division Race

Cameron Jarrell of Amelia, Virginia scored his sixth win in seventh starts Saturday night, taking the lead from Kenny Mills, Jr. of Alton, Virginia with two laps to go and edging Mills for the win in the 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race.

Kevin Currin of Chase City, Virginia, Donald Clay and Andrea Ruotolo Rounded out the top five finishers in the race that saw the lead swap hands seven times between four drivers.

Hendrick Wins Southern Ground Pounders Race

Brandon Hendrick topped the field in the 25-lap race for the regional touring Southern Ground Pounders series.

Hendrick took the top prize in the Modified Division and Ken Faucette, who finished third overall behind Hendrick and Dwight Sauls, won the Sportsman Division

Next Race At South Boston Speedway

It will be a big night for fans when South Boston Speedway celebrates its 61st Anniversary Saturday night, August 25 with the Italian Delight Family Restaurant Presents Frutopia Not Just Frozen Yogurt NASCAR Late Model 100 racing program.

As part of South Boston Speedway’s 61st anniversary celebration, fans will get to watch as the latest chosen inductees are honored with their formal induction into the Virginia Motorsports Hall Of Fame during pre-race ceremonies.

The night’s racing action starts at 7 p.m. with the seven-race program being headlined by a 100-lap race for the NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Cars. In addition, fans will see twin 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division, a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division and twin 15-lap races for the Mod-4 Division.

Registration and pit gates open at 2 p.m., practice runs from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and qualifying starts at 6 p.m. The first race gets the green flag at 7 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults. Kids ages 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

For additional information about the Italian Delight Family Restaurant Presents Frutopia Not Just Frozen Yogurt NASCAR Late Model 100 racing racing program or any other events at South Boston Speedway, please visit the speedway’s website at www.southbostonspeedway.com or telephone the speedway at 434-572-4947 or 1-877-440-1540.

SBS PR