Mahoning Valley Speedway has been forced to cancel today’s (August 12) races due to a forecast of rain and thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service is calling for showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the Lehighton area. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Next Saturday, August 25 Mahoning Valley Speedway stock racing presented by Lehighton Ford will be headlined by a $2500-to-win Modified feature.
This race is a nonpoint event, however, 50 ‘show-up’ points will be awarded to all drivers. A draw for heat starting spots will take place. Afterwards the top three from each qualifier will redraw for feature starting spots.
As an added bonus there will also be a Dash Cash paying $500 to the winner of the special 12-lap run.
Also in action will be Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks running a complete set of heats and features.
For additional news and updates log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or Facebook. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located just a few miles west of Lehighton on PA 443 and is adjacent to the Mahoning Valley Farmers Market.
MVS PR
Mahoning Valley Speedway cancels August 12 races due to rain
Steven B. Wilson
