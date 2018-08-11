Mahoning Valley Speedway cancels August 12 races due to rain

Mahoning Valley Speedway has been forced to cancel today’s (August 12) races due to a forecast of rain and thunderstorms.



The National Weather Service is calling for showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the Lehighton area. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Chance of precipitation is 80%.



Next Saturday, August 25 Mahoning Valley Speedway stock racing presented by Lehighton Ford will be headlined by a $2500-to-win Modified feature.



This race is a nonpoint event, however, 50 ‘show-up’ points will be awarded to all drivers. A draw for heat starting spots will take place. Afterwards the top three from each qualifier will redraw for feature starting spots.



As an added bonus there will also be a Dash Cash paying $500 to the winner of the special 12-lap run.



Also in action will be Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks running a complete set of heats and features.



For additional news and updates log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or Facebook. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located just a few miles west of Lehighton on PA 443 and is adjacent to the Mahoning Valley Farmers Market.



MVS PR