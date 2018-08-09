Talladega Superspeedway Continues Special “Teacher & Educator Appreciation” Ticket Program for Upcoming NASCAR Playoff Doubleheader Weekend

Talladega Superspeedway will recognize educators and faculty members again this fall with its “Teacher & Educator Appreciation” ticket program, which offers up to 30 percent off on various ticket options for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and Talladega 250 (Oct. 13-14) during its doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend.

As the track’s way of showing gratitude to those who work in our school districts and closely with youth to shape them into outstanding individuals, the program, which was introduced earlier this year for the track’s April race weekend, allows anyone who works within the school system to take advantage of the tremendous savings in both the grandstands and towers.

The Teacher & Educator Appreciation ticket options include:

2-Day Grandstand and Tower Packages:

Saturday, Oct. 13: Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event, along with Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500





Sunday, Oct. 14: 1000Bulbs.com 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (ticket also gives admission to the track’s traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert)

Sunday (Oct. 14) Grandstand and Tower Seating for the 1000Bulbs.com 500

Those who are eligible to purchase tickets through the Teacher & Educator Appreciation ticket program can do so by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/teacherappreciation. For any additional information, call Ticket Sales Account Executive Josh Keyes in the main ticket office at 256-315-4546.

Talladega Superspeedway also offers other incredible savings through the Military & First Responders Appreciation ticket program to members of our Armed Forces, First Responders (Police and Fire Departments, EMTs) and their families. The offers include a 2-Day package, Sunday-only tickets and Sunday Pre-Race Pit Pass opportunities.

For more information or questions about Military & First Responders Appreciation ticket offers, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/military. For general ticket information on NASCAR’s Playoff doubleheader weekend, call 855-518-RACE (7223) or log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

