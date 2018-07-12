Erik Jones Among NASCAR Stars Signing Autographs at Tuesday's Bojangles' Summer Shootout

The curtain closes on ROVAL™ Test Fest next Tuesday evening at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but the fan-friendly fun gets revved into high gear when racing’s rising stars take to the speedway’s frontstretch quarter-mile for the seventh round of racing’s ultimate grassroots extravaganza, the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout.

Race fans who attend Tuesday’s Bojangles’ Summer Shootout get an added bonus: an autograph session featuring NASCAR drivers including Erik Jones, Matt DiBenedetto, Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer from 5:30-6 p.m. on the speedway’s concourse.

Jones – who will also take part in the free-to-the-public ROVAL™ Test Fest from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. – collected his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory in the series’ most recent event. The win locked Jones into NASCAR’s Playoffs and cements the driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry with plenty at stake in the inaugural Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Sept. 28-30.

DiBenedetto will also compete in the first road course Playoff race in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup history, while Reddick and Custer will chase victory in the Sept. 29 Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina.

In addition to witnessing NASCAR’s stars at Tuesday’s ROVAL™ Test Fest, fans in attendance at the test will receive a voucher for a free ticket to take in the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout.

TICKETS:

Tickets, which cost only $8 for adults and are FREE for kids 13 and under, can be purchased at the gate or in advance by calling 800-455-FANS or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway. com/tickets.

KEEP TRACK:

Follow all the thrilling Bojangles’ Summer Shootout action using the hashtag #LetsBoRacing. Connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or get all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR