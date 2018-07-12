Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart Weekend Packed with Entertainment

Kentucky Speedway’s three-race NASCAR weekend is set to feature 925 miles of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series starting tonight with the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225.

Race f ans will be able to cheer on their favorite driver with a rally Alsco and Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart night when NASCAR’s elite drivers compete on the 1.5-mile tri-oval in the Quaker State 400.

A crowd favorite from last year and Louisville, Kentucky native’s Linkin’ Bridge will perform the official state song of Kentucky, My Old Kentucky Home, and the national anthem will be sung by seven-time international champions Thoroughbred Chorus before the Quaker State 400.

The 187th Fighter Wing, home of the historic “Red Tails” from Montgomery, Alabama, will show four of its F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft prior to the Quaker State 400 July 14 , when they perform the flyover .

Donnie Baker from popular radio show The Bob and Tom Show will make an appearance on the Trackside Live! stage Saturday , as well as many other guests.

Nashville country recording artist Andy Velo is set to perform the national anthem on Alsco 300 race day and Ashley Renae, recording artist from Owenton, Kentucky will sing it before the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225.

More than 50 corporate partner displays will bring guests even more weekend fun. Our free parking lots open at 7 a.m. , each day and guests are invited to arrive early to enjoy all our weekend has to offer.