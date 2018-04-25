First Data 500 Already on Radar for Martinsville Speedway

It’s been one month since Clint Bowyer and John Hunter Nemechek claimed grandfather clock trophies Martinsville Speedway, but the focus has already turned to the NASCAR Playoffs and the series’ next trip to the Half Mile of Mayhem.

On October 28, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ best will hit the track for the First Data 500 after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ rising stars open the Playoff weekend on October 27 with the Alpha Energy Solutions 200.

Tickets to the First Data 500, which was regarded by fans and media alike as the best Cup race of 2017, are on sale now. Prices start at $40 can be purchased through a payment plan for as little as $10 down.

Whether they look forward to camping, tailgating, incredible access with special packages or another spectacular afternoon of racing, Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said he can’t wait for fans to arrive.

“Our fans expect great racing every time they come to Martinsville Speedway and we take pride in trying to over-deliver, and we always look forward to hosting NASCAR’s great fans here in Southwest Virginia.” Campbell said. “With the NASCAR Playoffs already on the horizon, we look forward to another dramatic weekend full of contact, lead changes, and contenders willing to do anything to take home a grandfather clock trophy.”

The fall schedule at the historic half-mile facility also include the annual Late Model Stock Car race, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, on September 29.

NASCAR’s biggest, richest and most prestigious Late Model Stock Car Race is set to run under the lights for the second year in a row, and will again pit rising stars and veteran racers against each other in prime time.

Tickets to both race weekends are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR