Late April Brings Late Models 7 P.M. This Saturday at Eldora

The arrival of spring time weather this final weekend of April brings with it the return of the Sunoco American Late Model Series. A stalwart of Eldora Speedway’s high-banks, the stars of the Midwest will run for a $5,000 winner’s purse on Saturday night with racing beginning at 7 p.m.

Jeep Van Wormer (Pinconning, Michigan) won the last Late Model feature race held at Eldora in October 2017. He hopes to repeat against the likes of 2017 track champion Kent Robinson (Bloomington, Indiana), 2017 series champion Jon Henry (Ada), former Dirt Late Model Dream winner Steve Casebolt (Richmond, Indiana) and ‘Insane’ Duane Chamberlain (Richmond, Indiana).

The DIRTcar UMP Modifieds feature will pay a handsome $3,000 to the winner and the Eldora Stock Cars have $1,000 on the line.

Last week’s Modified winner, Jacob Hawkins (Fairmont, West Virginia) will return to battle Jonathan Taylor (Saltsburg, Pennsylvania), Ryan Sutter (Coldwater), Josh Morton (Piqua) and defending track champion Jerry Bowersock (Piqua). Several drivers chasing both the rich winner’s purse and DIRTcar UMP National Points are expected.

Hailing from New Paris and the owner of Pardo Towing, which services many of the accidents that slow Interstate 70, Paul Pardo’s nickname is “No Stranger to Danger”. As last week’s Stock Car winner, Pardo spent the majority of his race up by Eldora’s intimidating wall with his left front wheel high in the air. He won a spirited battle that included a drag race to the checkered flag with defending champion Gary Rahe, Jr. (Cincinnati).

Spectator Gates will open at 4 p.m. with Hot Laps beginning at 5:30 p.m. General admission is $15 for adults and children (12 & younger) are admitted FREE. Advance tickets are available online at www.EldoraSpeedway.com, by calling the Eldora Speedway at (937) 338-3815 and at the box office.

