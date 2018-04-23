Richmond Raceway Looks Towards First Fall Playoff Race Weekend After Successful Toyota Spring Race Weekend

The Toyota Spring Race Weekend at Richmond Raceway (Richmond) was full of action as Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing completed the Toyota Racing sweep in the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races. From two nights of racing “under the lights” to facility improvements and new fan events, America’s Premier Short Track brought a unique experience to the fans. As the track closes the book on its April weekend, it begins its preparations for the Fall Playoff Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, featuring the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy Series and Go Bowling 250 NXS races, along with the official grand opening of the DC Solar FanGrounds.

Saturday night was alright for Kyle Busch as he secured his third consecutive win this season in capturing the checkered flag in the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy Series race. The driver of the No. 18 Toyota Camry is no stranger to Gatorade Victory Lane at Richmond as his win marked his fifth win at America’s Premier Short Track. Busch had to battle his way through the field after starting in the 32nd position, which was the furthest starting position a driver has every come to win a Cup race at Richmond. This victory moves him into first in career wins among active drivers at Richmond. The win was Busch’s 46th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win, tying Buck Baker for 15th all-time on the career Cup win list.

On Friday night, Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 Toyota Camry in NXS, took home the victory in the ToyotaCare 250 race. Bell dominated the race by leading 120 laps en route to his first career Richmond victory, and his first win of the 2018 season. The victory officially locked Bell into the NXS Playoffs. Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Noah Gragson finished second in his first NXS start. Elliott Sadler of Emporia, Va., Matt Tifft, and Austin Cindric rounded out the top five. Racing Virginia’s Sadler also was the Dash4Cash $100,000 winner.

“The Toyota Spring Race Weekend at Richmond was memorable for fans, partners, and staff,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The fans got to watch some of the best short track racing ‘under the lights’ while enjoying original, engaging events throughout the weekend. As we close out our April weekend, we turn our focus to Richmond becoming a NASCAR Playoff city for the first time.”

The track now turns its attention to preparing for the Fall Playoff Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver. Both series returns for two nights of racing “under the lights.” The Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy Series is the second race in the first round of the playoffs, and marks the first time in Richmond’s history the track will host a playoff race. The Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race is the first race in the NXS playoffs.

Additionally, the fall weekend is the official grand opening of the DC Solar FanGrounds and the completion of the Richmond Raceway Reimagined project. Fans and teams got a small taste of what is to come this April weekend and what they can expect for fall. The $30 million infield redevelopment project includes new Monster Energy Series garages complete with a fan viewing walkway, fan engagement areas, a 80-person Victory Lane club, garage suites, and new location for Gatorade Victory Lane. The project will be completed and open to fans in time for the Fall Playoff Race Weekend. Fans can purchase tickets to the DC Solar FanGrounds by visiting richmondraceway.com.

Richmond Raceway PR