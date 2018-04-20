Watkins Glen International, Aftershokz team up to enhance fans’ race experience

The Go Bowling at The Glen tripleheader NASCAR weekend, coming this August 2-5, is an experience made for the senses. Now, through a new partnership with Aftershokz, guests will have another opportunity to get closer to their favorite drivers while at the track.

Fans upgrading to the Esses Party Deck (which includes a weekend FanVision rental as part of the package) will also recieve the trial use of Aftershokz Sportz Titanium bone conduction headphones. Aftershokz headphones deliver unrivaled situational awareness and comfort, while providing the ultimate open-ear listening experience. Sportz Titanium are ergonomically designed to curl over the ears, with the wraparound headband resting along the back of the user’s neck. This lightweight and flexible headband will stay in place, even while wildly cheering on the drivers, and is more comfortable than traditional earbuds and headphones, especially when worn over extended periods of time.

The Esses Party Deck overlooks the famed ‘Esses’ of Watkins Glen International (Turns 2,3,4), and also includes closed-circuit television feeds of the race, special reduced pricing of food and beverage, in addition to an up-close and personal view of the biggest NASCAR stars as they take to the historic road course.

“We’re excited to partner with Watkins Glen International to offer guests a chance to test out our Sportz Titanium headphones during the NASCAR event,” said Kimberly Fassetta, CMO, Aftershokz. “Sportz Titanium’s lightweight, flexible headband and unique open-ear design is a departure from the bulky headsets fans are used to. They can expect a more comfortable, less sweaty listening experience during the long race days.”

The Go Bowling at the Glen headlines a weekend full of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series, and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East action at Watkins Glen International, August 2-5, 2018. For more information or to purchase tickets, fans can visit www.theglen.com or call 1-866-461-RACE.

Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, twice voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook and Twitter. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.theglen.com.

WGI PR