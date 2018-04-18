Purse Increases for Drivers at Bowman Gray

As Bowman Gray Stadium enters its 70th season on Saturday, drivers may find a few welcome changes – particularly when they look in their prize money envelopes at the end of the night.



“We’re trying to help the drivers out in every way we can, so we are having a purse increase this year - and it is an across the board increase for all divisions and for all finish positions,” said Gray Garrison, promoter of Bowman Gray Stadium Racing. “Another way we’re trying to help the drivers is by controlling costs, such as our economical ticket and pit pass prices. It’s a win-win for the drivers. Their expenses are not going up but their monetary prizes are increasing.”



The week-to-week purses are just a part of the prize money that drivers can earn at the Stadium. In addition to healthy points funds provided by sponsors, there are a multitude of special awards drivers can compete for. Well over ten thousand dollars is up for grabs in 2018 for distinctions such as the most wins, most laps led, most positions gained, most pole laps, fastest qualifying lap, highest ranked rookie, and more. And of course you can’t forget the Fans’ Challenge, which offers $15,000 to daring Modified drivers willing to start in the rear and fight forward to a high finish.



Bowman Gray Stadium’s efforts in controlling costs do not stop with their competitors. The Stadium has not increased adult ticket prices in almost 25 years, not to mention regularly hosting Two Dollar Ladies’ Nights. With these budget-friendly prices, the stands are often packed at the Madhouse – another considerable financial consideration for drivers who are seeking lucrative sponsors.



“We’re blessed with a good crowd, and a good crowd is great for car sponsors,” said Garrison. “We haven’t increased ticket prices in over two decades. We’ve tried to keep ticket prices down to keep it family friendly and affordable. If you want to get your name out there, that’s the place to do it – it’s at Bowman Gray.”



And a huge purse will be on the line this Saturday as the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series competes in the season-opening Hayes Jewelers 200. Also on the schedule is racing for the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series, the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series, and the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series.



Qualifying for the Hayes Jewelers 200 will take place on Friday, April 20 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with the grandstands open to the public for free on Friday. On Saturday, April 21, ticket gates open at 6:00 for practice, and the first race begins at 8:00 PM. Ticket prices, directions, and more information can be found online at www.bowmangrayracing.com or by calling (336) 723-1819.



BGS Racing PR