Memphis International Raceway and iHeartMedia Extend Partnership

Memphis International Raceway (MIR) - MIR announced today a renewal partnership agreement with iHeartMedia, Inc. iHeartMedia has the largest audience of any radio station in America with 858 broadcast radio stations, serving more than 150 markets throughout the country with over a quarter of a billion monthly listeners in the U.S. alone. Their diverse station line-up in the Memphis area includes Rock 102.7, V101, 101.9 KISS FM, K97.1, News Radio 600 WREC, WDIA and Hallelujah 95.7 FM.

This long-standing partnership with Memphis International Raceway allows us to reach a variety of fans across the midsouth to help promote racing and our events. As MIR expands our racing events and our fanbase, iHeartMedia is a strategic partner that gives us access to key audiences in the Memphis market.

When asked about this renewal agreement, Pam Kendrick, President of Memphis International Raceway said, "MIR has partnered with iHeart and Rock 102.7 since 2012 and the relationship continues to grow. The partnership is key to the success of our expanding event base to diversify our audience and bring more awareness to the great events we have to offer."

iHeartMedia will have access to hundreds of thousands of race fans that visit the multi-use facility via signage and promotions to create brand awareness about their stations. MIR will also host on-site live radio broadcasts to connect the racing fans to the iHeart brand. In addition, iHeartMedia plans to treat their V.I.P. customers and clients to a one-of-a-kind racing experience at the facility during key events.

MIS PR