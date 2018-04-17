NASCAR Racing Season Gets Green Flag at Grandview Speedway on Saturday April 21

When NASCAR stock car racing gets the green flag at Grandview Speedway on Saturday, April 21st, two 10-time champions, Craig VonDohren and Jeff Strunk, will be trying to be the first to reach 11 championships. VonDohren has earned the T.P.Trailers 358 Modified championships the last three years and his strong third place effort in the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial last Saturday showed that he is ready for another strong season, perhaps a fourth straight title.



However Jeff Strunk is also looking for a strong season as he goes after his 11th title and first since 2014. Duane Howard, another talented veteran, is a five time champion and will be seeking his sixth title, last one won in 2012, during the 2018 season.



Make no mistake though it will not be all about VonDohren, Strunk and Howard as the season gets underway with many young talents setting their sights on the lucrative title. Grandview Speedway is one of very few tracks, perhaps the only track, in the nation that affords racer the opportunity to win two titles, the NASCAR and track championships.



The Saturday card of racing, a tripleheader with a 7 p.m. starting time, will feature the T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds, Sportsman and Late Model stock cars battling for championship points. An extra added attraction for Saturday is the first 2018 appearance of the Blast from the Past Vintage Car racers with no increase in the regular admission price.



A full slate of qualifying events will lead up to the exciting feature events in each NASCAR division of racing.



Admission for Saturday night is $15 for adults and youngsters under 12 are admitted FREE. Spectator gates open at 5 p.m.



When the racing ends each night fans are invited to head back to the pit area to see the race cars up close, take pictures and collect autographs.



Grandview Speedway is known for their excellent well-stocked concession areas and there is a great novelty stand that offers souvenirs, t-shirts, hats and more along with copies of the latest edition of the track magazine, The Inside Groove.



The one-third-mile, banked clay track, offering clear views of all the action from each seat, is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For up-to-date information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or Facebook. The track office telephone number is 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR