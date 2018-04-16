Eldora's 65th Season Opens with Matinee Event This Saturday

Eldora&#039;s 65th Season Opens with Matinee Event This Saturday
Eldora Speedway officials have announced the 65th Season Opener featuring the National Racing Alliance (NRA) Sprint Invaders, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and Eldora Stock Cars will be flex-scheduled to 4 p.m. this Saturday.
 
Eldora officials have expanded the use of flex-scheduling – optimizing event schedules in the interest of fans, competitors and track conditions after consulting a contracted meteorological service – for the 2018 season to include its April events, September’s 4-Crown Nationals and October’s season finale.
 
The schedule for Saturday will see competitor registration begin at 12:30 p.m., Pit and Spectator Gates open at 1 p.m., with Hot Laps for the three divisions taking to the track at 3 p.m.  The invocation, the National Anthem and the first green flag of Eldora’s 65th consecutive season of racing will wave shortly thereafter.
 
Tickets are just $12 and all seating is General Admission for the event.  Children (12 years old and younger) are admitted FREE.  Parking on Eldora grounds is free, Coca-Cola products in 12 oz. cans are still just $1 and the Eldora’s ‘World Famous Pizza Burgers’ and chicken wings will be hot and ready.
 
Ice cold beer is still just $2 per 12 oz. can.
 
Ticket and event information is available at (937) 338-3815 and www.EldoraSpeedway.com
 
