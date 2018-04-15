Conclusion of Food City 500 Moved to 1 P.M. Monday, April 16th

NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced today that the conclusion of the Food City 500 has been postponed until Monday, April 16th. The race will resume at 1 p.m. and FOX will provide television coverage.



The Food City 500 green flag dropped Sunday afternoon and teams were able to complete 204 laps, including the first stage. There are 296 laps remaining in the race.



Kyle Larson, who started sixth in the 39-car field, is the race leader in the McDonald’s Chevy Camaro.



Denny Hamlin is second after starting 25th and Paul Menard is third after starting seventh. Pole winner Kyle Busch sits fourth in his Skittles Toyota.



Spectator gates will open at 11:30 a.m. Sunday’s tickets will be valid for gate admission.

BMS PR