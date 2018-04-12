Variety of Exciting, Fan-Friendly Enhancements Added to IMS Midway in 2018

A wide array of exciting new features are being added to the Fan Midway for the Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including karting in partnership with Speedway Indoor Karting, simulators and virtual reality displays.

The new attractions are themed around the adrenaline and excitement at IMS during its annual schedule of diverse motorsports events, adding even more amenities for fans at the Racing Capital of the World. A fee will be charged for karting, while all other Fan Midway attractions are free.

All attractions in the Fan Midway will be open May 11-12 during the INDYCAR Grand Prix and May 18-20 and May 25-27 during the 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil. The Fan Midway is located in the infield of IMS between 6th and 7th Street and Hulman Boulevard and Foyt Drive.

"The Fan Midway at IMS this year will offer even more fun and excitement for fans of all ages with these new additions to the existing attractions during the Month of May," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "New partners, such as Speedway Indoor Karting, will give IMS fans new reasons to spend time in the Fan Midway as well as in the stands watching the on-track activity."

A new partnership with Speedway Indoor Karting, a facility in nearby Speedway co-owned by former Indianapolis 500 driver Sarah Fisher, will create a fun road course layout for up to six kart drivers age 14 and older to compete simultaneously.

The U.S. Air Force will show the incredible capabilities of its F-16C Fighting Falcon jets, which are flown by the famed Thunderbirds team, in a Fan Midway display that will include simulators with virtual reality headsets to immerse fans in the world of supersonic aviation.

Interactive, virtual reality displays also will be featured in the INDYCAR Fan Village located in the Fan Midway.

Other new Fan Midway attractions will include:

•An Indianapolis 500 roadster race car on display as part of three displays of roadsters facilitated by the IMS Museum. Roadsters also can be seen in April and May at the Indianapolis International Airport and from May 24-26 at the IMS Museum's Historic Racing Exhibition, located under large tents just to the east of the Museum.

•A Red Bull Air Race World Championship display featuring a race plane and Air Pylon. The world's most prestigious aerobatic racing series returns to IMS for the third consecutive year Oct. 6-7.

•An Indy Women in Tech display, encouraging Central Indiana women to pursue science and tech careers. The display also will include a 30-foot putting green challenge as a connection to the Indy Women in Tech Championship, an LPGA tournament Aug. 16-19 at Brickyard Crossing Golf Course.

•An interactive, multimedia "History on Wheels" display from the Indiana Historical Society, featuring the rich heritage of more than a century of racing in the Hoosier State.

•An IndyGo bus that will be painted with a racing theme as part of Month of May art activities around Central Indiana from the Arts Council of Indianapolis.

•An outdoor Miller Lite Party Bar for adults on Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil Race Weekend, May 25-27.

•A concession stand featuring a variety of food, including Red Gold ketchup-inspired creations, and beverages.

•Video boards showing on-track action.

The IMS Kids Zone will return to the Fan Midway again this May, with many free activities for younger race fans and their families. Attractions include music, dancing, games, prizes and visits from IMS mascots Axel and Alley.

A strong lineup of corporate partners also is returning to the Fan Midway with displays this year, including Firestone, GEICO and Crown Royal.

Continuing in 2018 is the Firestone Fan Experience, where fans can enjoy airbrush tattoos, race tire cornhole, racing simulators, photo opportunities and a filtered video championship celebration. Automobile owners can receive service and tire coupons courtesy of Firestone Complete Auto Care. To locate the Firestone Fan Experience tents, look for the giant Firehawk inflatable in the IMS Midway.

The GEICO Racing Fanzone also is back this year. GEICO is offering many attractions to fans, including the new Pit Stop Challenge, an authentic flag stand photo op waving the checkered flag, racing replica remote control race cars, taking home free swag at the GEICO Garage, entering to win a $500 gift card and a chance to meet the GEICO Gecko.

This year's Crown Royal experience in the midway again will include bag packings in support of Packages from Home, whisky tastings and the fan-favorite Wall of Gratitude. Fans are encouraged to show their gratitude by stopping by to have a name engraved on the wall or by packing a bag for soldiers overseas through Packages from Home.

There are many activities at the Chevy Racing display, located adjacent to the Fan Midway. A number of Chevrolet's award-winning production lineup will be on display for fans to see and learn about, including Camaro, Corvette, Equinox, Traverse, Tahoe, Silverado, Malibu and Colorado. There also will be an array of parts and accessories from Chevrolet Performance for many of the vehicles on display. In addition, adults and kids can participate in a number of interactive games, including racing simulators. All of the Team Chevy IndyCar stars will make an appearance at the display for a fan Q & A.

