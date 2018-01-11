Eldora Awards Banquet Set for January 20

Eldora Speedway’s 64th season of racing will be feted Saturday, January 20, 2018 when the top drivers from the DIRTcar UMP Late Models, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Eldora Stocks and Sunoco American Late Model Series are honored in the legendary Eldora Ballroom.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with ceremonies and dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Kent Robinson (DIRTcar UMP Late Model), Jerry Bowersock (DIRTcar UMP Modified) and Gary Rahe Jr (Eldora Stocks) will receive their Eldora championship accolades as they reigned over the balance of the top-15 drivers from the cumulative points chase. Jon Henry will accept the Sunoco ALMS championship hardware.

In addition to over $50,000 in point fund monies and commemorative trophies, numerous specialty awards will be distributed. Honors for Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Driver, Hard Luck and Best Appearing Car will be announced for Eldora’s three mainstay divisions. The esteemed Chick Hale Sportsman of the Year trophy will be presented as well.

Monday, January 15, 2018 . Tickets to the affair remain value-priced at $23 per person and may be purchased online at EldoraSpeedway.com and by phone at (937) 338-3815 during normal business hours. The deadline for ordering is

Eldora Speedway PR