Christopher Bell Rings In His First NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship

In a race where each of the Championship 4 contenders finished the Ford EcoBoost 200 in the top six positions, fans witnessed one of NASCAR’s rising young stars, Christopher Bell, come out on top and take home the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday.

The 22-year-old from Norman, Oklahoma took home the title by finishing second in the Ford EcoBoost 200, ahead of the remaining Championship 4 contenders Johnny Sauter (3rd), Austin Cindric (5th) and Matt Crafton (6th). The title makes Bell, who drives the No. 4 car for Kyle Busch Motorsports, the 16th different driver to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship.

“A dream come true just doesn’t even describe it,” said Bell. “For me to be at Kyle Busch Motorsports as long as I have and to go out a champion there is something I’m really proud of, and really proud that I’ve got all of our partners at JBL here to victory lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the championship.”

Camping World Truck Series rookie Chase Briscoe, who won the Ford EcoBoost 200 pole earlier on Friday, took the checkered flag in the 22nd running of the 134-lap race. For the Mitchell, Indiana native, it was the first win of his career. Briscoe led a race-high 81 laps, while Bell led a total of 10. In addition, the win earned Briscoe the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.

“This is a long time coming,” said Briscoe. “I’m so proud of all these guys. To know that they’re not going to have a job next year and we continued to bring really good trucks even though we were outside the playoffs, it’s such a testament to how good these Brad Keselowski guys are. Thank you so much to Ford for believing in me.”

Kyle Busch Motorsports, owned by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch, clinched the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner title. For Kyle Busch Motorsports, it is the team’s fifth consecutive (2013-17) and sixth all-time owner championship (2010, 2013-17). The team is now the first to win five consecutive titles and the first to win six total series championships.

Homestead-Miami Speedway PR