Homestead-Miami Speedway Awards Grants To Five Local Organizations

Honoring a long-time tradition of giving back to the South Florida community, Homestead-Miami Speedway is continuing to support and celebrate numerous non-profit organizations. For the fifth consecutive year, “Driving for a Cause,” Homestead-Miami Speedway’s charitable outreach program, will be awarding grants to local non-profits in the South Florida community. This year, grants will be donated to five organizations that support youth development and philanthropic efforts. The recipients will be honored during pre-race ceremonies prior to the Ford EcoBoost 400 on Sunday, November 19.

The grant winners are:

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida – The “iGirls Innovation Series” gives Girl Scouts in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties access to grade level specific STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programming. Girls ages 5-17 will be introduced to STEM to help them see how they can improve the world, and fuel the pipeline of future engineers, technicians and programmers.

Voices for Children of Broward County – This yearlong program has identified the most needed emergency items for children who are taken away from their homes with little to no possessions. In turn, “Voices for Children of Broward County” will focus on contributing basic needs and activities that allow children to succeed and develop healthy relationships. The organization also develops community activities, school events and outings with friends for foster children within the program.

FMU National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) – The student chapter of NABJ that focuses on the improvement of TV production classes at Florida Memorial University. Their program gives student journalists the opportunity to work with high profile clients and gain experience to build their professional portfolios.

Mexican American Council – The “Slingshot to Test Success” program provides local high school students of farmworker background with SAT/ACT prep and guidance services. This initiative also educates the students’ parents on the importance of these tests in their child’s academic success.

Miami South BMX – In an effort to increase interest in the sport of BMX, the “New Rider Awareness and Introduction Program” administers clinics for underprivileged riders, as well as offering affordable bike rentals for the children who participate.

In addition to this year’s charitable contributions from Driving for a Cause, Homestead-Miami Speedway donates more than $320,000 annually to dozens of South Florida organizations, including track rental opportunities throughout the year, an annual car wash, food drive, holiday toy drive and much more.

Previous Recipients of the Grants

2013

Boys and Girls Club of Broward County

Branches, formerly known as South Florida Urban Ministries

Farmworker Association of Florida

Homestead-South Dade Kiwanis Foundation

2014

The Russell Life Skills and Reading Foundation

Miami South BMX

Start Off Smart Inc.

2015

Ayuda Inc.

Baptist Health South Florida Foundation

Good Hope Equestrian Training Center

HandsOn Miami

Homestead-Florida City Community Soccer League

2016

A Chance for Therapy

Camillus House

FIU Foundation Formula SAE

Prospera, formerly known as Hispanic Business Initiative Fund

Lauren’s Kids

Miami Bridge Youth and Family Services, Inc.

Homestead-Miami Speedway PR