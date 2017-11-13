Chris Stapleton and Dierks Bentley to Appear at 2018 Country 500 Music Fest at DIS

Chris Stapleton and Dierks Bentley are the first artists confirmed to perform at next year’s much-anticipated third edition of the Country 500 Music Festival to be held at Daytona International Speedway, event organizers announced today. The full music lineup will be released in December. Already a Memorial Day weekend tradition, last year’s Country 500 drew 75,000 fans to the “World Center of Racing” for a weekend of country music, camping and summertime fun. The 2018 Country 500 is set for May 25, 26 & 27.

Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is a multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winner and one of Nashville's most respected and beloved musicians. His sophomore solo album, “From A Room: Volume 1,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart upon its release and, with its Gold certification, remains the strongest-selling country album of 2017. The album also recently won Album of the Year at the 51st Annual CMA Awards where he was also awarded Male Vocalist of the Year for the third-straight year. His new album “From A Room: Volume 2” will be released Dec. 1.

Dierks Bentley has a "reputation as one of the hardest-working entertainers in country music” (Music Row) as “he sells out enormous tours, is a perennial favorite of format radio stations, and earns critical acclaim without compromising his artistic vision,” (Entertainment Weekly). With 17 No. 1 hits and more than one billion digital streams he “continues to take risks that pay off,” (USA Today) as his eighth studio album ”BLACK,” has been hailed the "most fully-formed LP of his career," (TIME). After making its debut at the No. 1 position on Billboard’s all-genre Top Albums Chart and Top Country Albums chart, “BLACK” has garnered nominations from the ACM, CMA, GRAMMY and Billboard Music Awards while earning three consecutive No. 1s; the gold-certified title track and the PLATINUM certified hits "Somewhere On A Beach" and “Different For Girls.” “The bluegrass picker, the love song singer and the stadium rocker all packaged together,” (Associated Press) has been a Grand Ole Opry member for over a decade and has illustrated his depth and diversity as an artist with "ferocious live performances,” (Fresno Bee) throughout his 2017 “WHAT THE HELL WORLD TOUR,” which claimed the top spot on Billboard's Hot Tours selling over 750,000 tickets.

As always, Country 500 – The Great American Music Fest at Daytona – will feature the biggest names in country music performing on two stages and will again offer festival-goers the chance to camp inside the infield of the famed speedway for the three-day celebration. Festival-goers will also be able to get up close and personal with some of their favorite country stars at artist meet-and-greets. Numerous additional features—such as a wide variety of food and beverage options, outdoor games, the iconic Ferris wheel, and much more—will contribute to the all-around atmosphere of Country 500.

Information on tickets, VIP packages, and camping opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans should stay connected with Country 500 music festival on Facebook, at Country500.com and #Country500 on Twitter to get the latest information on the event as it becomes available.

Official sponsors of the 2018 Country 500 include Budweiser, the Official Beer of the Festival; Monster Energy; Toyota; and others to be announced soon.

DIS PR