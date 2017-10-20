Public Invited To NASCAR Team Testing At Homstead-Miami Speedway October 24

In preparation for Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Ford EcoBoost 400 championship race on November 19, some of NASCAR’s biggest stars in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be taking the track for a NASCAR test session. The testing will take place next Tuesday, October 24 on Homestead-Miami Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval, where one car from most of the major Monster Energy Series teams are slated to participate.

The testing session will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting. Fans who would like to witness this preview of the Ford EcoBoost 400, the crowning race of the Monster Energy Series Playoffs, are invited to watch the testing at the track. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to get an up-close look at the cars from the infield Pit Road Cabanas or enjoy a panoramic view of the track from the grandstands or the fourth floor Speedway Club.

Fans attending may park their vehicles in the parking lot on S.W. 336th Street and S.W. 137th Avenue. Entry to the facility is through Gate 4 where a tram will take fans to the infield. The tram will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Below is a list of drivers who are scheduled to participate in the testing session. Drivers and schedule are subject to change:

Driver Team

Martin Truex Jr. Furniture Row Racing

Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing

Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing

Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports

Brad Keselowski Team Penske

Trevor Bayne Roush Fenway Racing

Kurt Busch Stewart-Haas Racing

Ryan Blaney Wood Brothers Racing

Alex Bowman Chevrolet R&D

Landon Cassill Ford R&D

Drew Herring Toyota R&D

Tickets to the 2017 Monster Energy Ford EcoBoost 400 championship race, in addition to the NASCAR XFINITY Series Ford EcoBoost 300 championship race Saturday, November 18, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200 championship race Friday, November 17, are now available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com .

Homestead-Miami Speedway PR