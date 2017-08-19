Bristol's Widly Popular Driver's Introductions Ignite The Night For The Bass Pro NRA Night Race

As the electricity builds towards the green flag of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway’s fan-favorite driver introductions feature a musical lineup unlike any other.
The combination of hard rock, rap and country showcases the diverse personalities of the stars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series before they strap in to conquer The Last Great Colosseum.
Erik Jones, who claimed his first career Cup Series pole, will salute his Furniture Row Racing team’s pole-winning effort with DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win”. He’s hoping to use that phrase to claim his first Cup Series victory.
Kyle Larson, who has been one of the strongest competitors this season, starts second and is still searching for his first career Bristol win. He pays homage to his dirt tracking days with Kenny Montgomery’s “Dirt Track Thang”.
Hendrick Motorsports teammates Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kasey Kahne decided to take a risk and chose each other’s song. Earnhardt Jr. will walk out to “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” and Kahne’s will be “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” by Brooks & Dunn.
Defending race winner Kevin Harvick is channeling his nickname of “Happy Harvick” with “Happy” by Pharrell while April’s Food City 500 winner Jimmie Johnson is using Snoop Dogg’s “What’s My Name”.
Five-time Bristol winner Kyle Busch is going for the sweep this weekend (after winning the UNOH 200 and Food City 300) and is using the popular hit “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons.
Here is the list of the 2017 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race driver introduction song choices:
Erik Jones DJ Khaled All I Do Is Win
Kyle Larson Kenny Montgomery Dirt Track Thing
Kasey Kahne Brooks & Dunn You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone
Chase Elliott Jeff Bates Chevy Don't Let Me Down
Matt Kenseth Metallica Halo on Fire
Martin Truex Jr. Florida Georgia Line That's How We do Around Here
Denny Hamlin Drake Jumpman
Joey Logano Drake Energy
Clint Bowyer Randy Houser How Country Feels
Ryan Blaney Sturgill Simpson Life Ain't Fair & the World is Mean
Jamie McMurray Imagine Dragons Believer
Daniel Suarez
Ryan Newman Luke Bryan Huntin, Fishin & Lovin Everyday
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Alan Jackson Chattahooche
Chris Buescher Matt Mason E
Austin Dillon Rick Ross Ain't No Mercy
Brad Keselowski Van Halen Right Now
Kyle Busch Imagine Dragons Thunder
David Ragan Tracey Byrd I'm From the Country
Trevor Bayne KB Ft. Lecrae Sideways
Jimmie Johnson Snoop Dogg What's My Name (Clean Version)
Ty Dillon Petey Pablo Rise Up
AJ Almendinger Linkin Park Paper Cut
Danica Patrick Warren G Regulate
Kurt Busch Aerosmith Sweet Emotion
Michael McDowell This'l Fallen King Dream Team (I Had A Dream)
Paul Menard Lamb of God 512
Aric Almirola Pitbull Green Light
Kevin Harvick Pharrell Happy
JJ Yeley Sonny & Cher I Got You Babe
Dale Earnhardt Jr Birdman & Lil Wayne Stuntin Like My Daddy (Rock Remix)
Cole Whitt Sir Mix-A-lot Baby Got Back
Landon Cassil Hawthrone Heights Silver Bullet
Matt DiBenedetto X
Corey LaJoie Jason Aldean Lights Come On
BJ McLeod Motley Crew Kickstart My Heart
Gray Gaulding Bon Jovi Wanted Dead or Alive
Jeffery Earnhardt Tyler Hatley & The Little Mountain Band Good Life
Reed Sorenson Five Finger Death Punch Over and Under It
Joey Gase Black Eyed Peas I Gotta Feeling
BMS PR