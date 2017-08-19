Bristol's Widly Popular Driver's Introductions Ignite The Night For The Bass Pro NRA Night Race

19 Aug 2017
Bristol&#039;s Widly Popular Driver&#039;s Introductions Ignite The Night For The Bass Pro NRA Night Race

As the electricity builds towards the green flag of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway’s fan-favorite driver introductions feature a musical lineup unlike any other.

The combination of hard rock, rap and country showcases the diverse personalities of the stars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series before they strap in to conquer The Last Great Colosseum.

Erik Jones, who claimed his first career Cup Series pole, will salute his Furniture Row Racing team’s pole-winning effort with DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win”. He’s hoping to use that phrase to claim his first Cup Series victory.

Kyle Larson, who has been one of the strongest competitors this season, starts second and is still searching for his first career Bristol win. He pays homage to his dirt tracking days with Kenny Montgomery’s “Dirt Track Thang”.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kasey Kahne decided to take a risk and chose each other’s song. Earnhardt Jr. will walk out to “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” and Kahne’s will be “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” by Brooks & Dunn.

Defending race winner Kevin Harvick is channeling his nickname of “Happy Harvick” with “Happy” by Pharrell while April’s Food City 500 winner Jimmie Johnson is using Snoop Dogg’s “What’s My Name”.

Five-time Bristol winner Kyle Busch is going for the sweep this weekend (after winning the UNOH 200 and Food City 300) and is using the popular hit “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons.

Here is the list of the 2017 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race driver introduction song choices:

Erik Jones                   DJ Khaled                   All I Do Is Win            
Kyle Larson                 Kenny Montgomery    Dirt Track Thing         
Kasey Kahne              Brooks & Dunn           You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone       
Chase Elliott                Jeff Bates                  Chevy Don't Let Me Down    
Matt Kenseth               Metallica                     Halo on Fire   
Martin Truex Jr.          Florida Georgia Line   That's How We do Around Here        
Denny Hamlin             Drake                          Jumpman       
Joey Logano               Drake                          Energy           
Clint Bowyer               Randy Houser             How Country Feels    
Ryan Blaney               Sturgill Simpson          Life Ain't Fair & the World is Mean    
Jamie McMurray        Imagine Dragons        Believer          
Daniel Suarez                                                 El Mariachi Loco        
Ryan Newman            Luke Bryan                 Huntin, Fishin & Lovin Everyday       
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.   Alan Jackson              Chattahooche
Chris Buescher           Matt Mason                 E         
Austin Dillon                Rick Ross                   Ain't No Mercy           
Brad Keselowski         Van Halen                   Right Now      
Kyle Busch                  Imagine Dragons        Thunder          
David Ragan               Tracey Byrd                I'm From the Country            
Trevor Bayne              KB Ft.                          Lecrae Sideways       
Jimmie Johnson         Snoop Dogg                What's My Name (Clean Version)     
Ty Dillon                      Petey Pablo                Rise Up          
AJ Almendinger          Linkin Park                  Paper Cut       
Danica Patrick            Warren G                    Regulate         
Kurt Busch                  Aerosmith                    Sweet Emotion          
Michael McDowell      This'l Fallen King         Dream Team (I Had A Dream)         
Paul Menard               Lamb of God               512     
Aric Almirola               Pitbull                          Green Light    
Kevin Harvick             Pharrell                        Happy            
JJ Yeley                      Sonny & Cher               I Got You Babe          
Dale Earnhardt Jr       Birdman & Lil Wayne Stuntin Like My Daddy (Rock Remix)          
Cole Whitt                   Sir Mix-A-lot                Baby Got Back          
Landon Cassil             Hawthrone Heights     Silver Bullet    
Matt DiBenedetto        X                                  Gon Give It To Ya      
Corey LaJoie              Jason Aldean              Lights Come On         
BJ McLeod                 Motley Crew               Kickstart My Heart     
Gray Gaulding            Bon Jovi                      Wanted Dead or Alive
Jeffery Earnhardt       Tyler Hatley & The Little Mountain Band        Good Life       
Reed Sorenson           Five Finger Death Punch        Over and Under It      
Joey Gase                  Black Eyed Peas        I Gotta Feeling           

BMS PR

Steven B. Wilson

